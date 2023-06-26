Project Q: News and Expected Price, Release Date, Specs; and More Rumors

Sony's long-rumored Project Q device – a handheld console that lets you stream games from your PlayStation 5 – is officially real. Here's everything we know about it so far.

When Will the Sony Handheld (Project Q) Be Released?

Sony first revealed the Project Q handheld device at its showcase in May 2023, but it didn't offer any official details other than that. Since they're showing the actual hardware, though, we can safely expect it later this year. A tweet from reporter Tom Henderson says it will come out in November, just in time for the holiday season.

Lifewire's Release Date Esitmate We expect to see Project Q available in Fall 2023.

Sony Handheld (Project Q) Price Rumors

Sony hasn't revealed how much Project Q will cost, but it won't be cheap. It may not be as pricy as a new Nintendo Switch, which is the closest analog. That system costs between $249.99 and $349.99, depending on whether you get the original or the version with the OLED screen.

As a streaming device that plays games you've already installed on your PlayStation 5, the Sony Project Q handheld won't have the same hardware requirements as the Switch – and it definitely won't have a dock that connects to your TV; that's what the PS5 is for.

Estimates based on the parts put the eventual price between $199.99 and $299.99. We're leaning toward the $200 side of things to help Project Q compete with the still-popular Switch, but Sony may go higher than that depending on production costs.

Sony Handheld (Project Q) Pre-Order Information

No pre-order information is currently available. If Project Q launches in November, pre-orders will likely start in September or October.

Sony Handheld (Project Q) Features

Project Q's main purpose is to make PS5 gaming portable, so its control features should be exactly the same as the DualSense to make sure that everything works.

The screen in the middle of the device may be bigger than every version of the Switch. We got to this estimate by measuring pictures of Project Q assuming that the handles on either side are the same size as a DualSense controller.

Project Q: 7.5-8 inches (our calculations gave us 7.66 inches)

Switch OLED: 7-inch OLED

Switch (original): 6.2-inch LED

Switch Lite: 5.5-inch LED

Project Q will also have wireless internet capabilities, which is how it will stream games from the PS5.

Sony Handheld (Project Q) Specs and Hardware

Other than the size of the screen, we don't know many of the specs. Again, it will likely have the main features of the DualSense, including adaptive triggers, vibration, and a speaker. Odds are pretty good that the screen will be OLED, which will help Sony position Project Q as a "premium" product (and won't keep the price down).

The Latest News About the Sony Handheld (Project Q)

