Sony Foldable Phone: News and Expected Price, Release Date, Specs; and More Rumors

The next Sony Xperia compact smartphone could be a flip phone. There are very few rumors to back this up right now. Keep reading for everything we know about this alleged Sony foldable smartphone.

When Will the Sony Foldable Phone Be Released?

Nobody has any clue when the Xperia Fold (that's just a guess at its name) will come out. This is because, quite frankly, it's unclear if it's even a real phone.

We found this rumor through GSMArena, but the original tip comes from a Korean forum post.

Lifewire's Release Date Estimate 2024 is the earlier we expect to see this foldable smartphone from Sony.

Sony Foldable Phone Price Rumors

Our sources include no mention of price, but we wouldn't be surprised if the Sony Xperia Fold leans into the $1200 to $1500 range.

For reference, Google's Pixel Fold smartphone starts at a whopping $1800, although it does have a larger screen than what Sony's phone is assumed to have.

Pre-Order Information

It's typical for companies like Sony to open a pre-order window where you can buy the phone before it hits store shelves. This typically starts the same day the phone is announced. We'll have specifics if and when there's an official announcement.

Sony Foldable Phone Features & Hardware

All we know right now is the following from Smartphone Digest, whose source is a message found on a Korean forum:

the next-generation high-end compact Xperia will be a vertically open foldable Xperia without a secondary screen

As it reads, it sounds like this phone will only have a screen when it's unfolded. This is unlike most foldables that include an outside screen for everyday tasks like checking the time, reading and responding to texts, etc.

Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young says the next Sony Xperia Compact will be just over 6 inches. Assuming he's referring to this foldable phone and not something else entirely, 6 inches could refer to the screen size when it's fully open, and the clamshell design might be where Sony finds use in the "compact" part of the name. For reference, both the Google Pixel Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 open to a 7.6-inch screen.

GSMArena has some CAD renders that show off what this phone could look like. Again, all we've heard is that there isn't a cover screen, so those renders come with some creative freedom we can't yet back up.

We don't know anything else right now about how a foldable Sony phone will work or what it will include in terms of hardware, ports, battery size, etc. We'll update this page as we learn more.



The Latest News About the Sony Foldable Phone

You can get more smartphone news from Lifewire. Below are stories and some of the latest rumors we've found on this foldable phone specifically.