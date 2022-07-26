News > Gaming Sony Drops More Details for Upcoming PSVR2 Livestreaming support, collision detection, and more By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 26, 2022 02:03PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming The real world is fraught with issues large and small, so why not slide into the virtual world for a bit of good-natured escapism? That’s what Sony is counting on with its forthcoming PSVR2 headset, and the company has just unveiled some key features for the PS5-adjacent refresh. First up, the virtual reality headset will support livestreaming with the addition of a PS5 camera, with no green screens or capture hardware required. Sony This likely makes the headset desirable for Twitch streamers, YouTube content creators, and anyone looking to show off their latest experiences in VR. Sony also addresses using non-VR content with the headset with something called ‘Cinematic Mode.’ This mode allows the PSVR2 to display anything running on the PS5 via a large 1080p virtual screen, with refresh rates up to 120Hz. This should be useful for playing standard games in VR, watching movies, and adjusting system settings without having to remove the headset. Finally, there’s official confirmation of a see-through mode, similar to the pass-through mode found with competing VR headsets. This lets you take a quick peek at your surroundings to avoid smashing into something or to find any missing controllers. The system also allows for a customized play area, complete with warnings upon exit. Sony Some of the tech specifications are already available. The PSVR2 will support eye-tracking, 4K HDR, 110-degree field of view, and boast a panel resolution of 2000x2040 per eye. Though information is finally starting to roll out, there are still plenty of unknowns regarding Sony’s upcoming VR headset. The company has not yet demonstrated the user interface nor announced pricing, availability, or games. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit