Sony Drops More Details for Upcoming PSVR2

The real world is fraught with issues large and small, so why not slide into the virtual world for a bit of good-natured escapism?

That’s what Sony is counting on with its forthcoming PSVR2 headset, and the company has just unveiled some key features for the PS5-adjacent refresh. First up, the virtual reality headset will support livestreaming with the addition of a PS5 camera, with no green screens or capture hardware required.

Sony

This likely makes the headset desirable for Twitch streamers, YouTube content creators, and anyone looking to show off their latest experiences in VR.

Sony also addresses using non-VR content with the headset with something called ‘Cinematic Mode.’ This mode allows the PSVR2 to display anything running on the PS5 via a large 1080p virtual screen, with refresh rates up to 120Hz. This should be useful for playing standard games in VR, watching movies, and adjusting system settings without having to remove the headset.

Finally, there’s official confirmation of a see-through mode, similar to the pass-through mode found with competing VR headsets. This lets you take a quick peek at your surroundings to avoid smashing into something or to find any missing controllers. The system also allows for a customized play area, complete with warnings upon exit.

Sony

Some of the tech specifications are already available. The PSVR2 will support eye-tracking, 4K HDR, 110-degree field of view, and boast a panel resolution of 2000x2040 per eye.

Though information is finally starting to roll out, there are still plenty of unknowns regarding Sony’s upcoming VR headset. The company has not yet demonstrated the user interface nor announced pricing, availability, or games.