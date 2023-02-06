Sony Confirms More Than 100 New Games Coming to PSVR2 Soon After Launch

Sony has officially confirmed that the forthcoming PlayStation VR2 (PSVR2) will have no lack of games to get lost in, noting that over 100 titles are in active development.

This news comes from an official PSVR2 FAQ, which was published today. Just over 30 of the 100+ promised games will be available at launch or during the launch window. These launch titles include VR versions of Tetris Effect, Rez Infinite, and Gran Turismo 7. Original titles include Kayak VR: Mirage, jigsaw-based Puzzling Places, and, of course, Horizon Call of the Mountain.

Sony also confirmed that PSVR2 titles will be digital exclusives, for now, with no physical copies available for purchase. The company did say this could change in the near future for "select titles."

The new headset is not backward compatible, so those old PSVR games will not work, though Sony says some titles will feature cross-buy or allow for paid upgrades. These distinctions will be up to each developer, and marketing materials must clearly demonstrate compatibility with PSVR2.

How Much Is PSVR2?

This development schedule is good news for VR converts, as the PSVR2 costs $550 at launch, and it will be nice to have actual games to play throughout the year. The VR headset requires a PS5 to run and launches on February 22.

The official FAQ also clears up some other details regarding the headset. It will not require a television beyond the initial setup, for instance, and replacement controllers will not be sold separately (for now).