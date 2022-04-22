News > Gaming Sony Announces Worldwide Launch of New PlayStation Plus Tiers Introducing Essential, Extra, and Premium By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on April 22, 2022 01:38PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Sony’s online game-playing service, PlayStation Plus, has been serving up monthly content for over a decade, but now the company is switching up how they do business. The company just confirmed a worldwide launch for a trio of new PlayStation Plus membership plans, as announced via an official Sony blog post. These tiers offer some new benefits to existing subscribers and new pricing plans. Sony Let’s start with PlayStation Plus Essential. This is a rebrand of the current PS Plus subscription plan. As such, you’ll still pay $10/month for two downloadable games, exclusive discounts on certain titles, cloud-saving, and access to online multiplayer. PlayStation Plus Extra includes all of the perks from an Essential tier while also adding a back catalog of 400 PS4 and PS5 games for $15/month. Sony has yet to announce any of the games making up the aforementioned list, but they will be downloadable for play. Finally, there’s the crown jewel, PlayStation Plus Premium. This tier features all of the benefits of Essential and Extra, plus a whole lot more. There are an additional 340 unnamed games available here, sourced from a "beloved catalog" of PS1, PS2, and PSP titles. PS2 and PS3 games will also be available via cloud streaming to PS4, PS5, and PCs, and subscribers get access to time-limited game trials. You’ll pay an $18/month premium for this subscription tier. These new PS Plus tiers officially launch on June 13 for United States users, with Europe following suit on June 22. Some Asian countries get them early in May, with Japan following on June 1. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit