Sony Announces Games Lineup for New PS Plus Tiers

Last month, Sony announced a trio of a new PlayStation Plus price tiers, and now they have revealed what subscribers will get to play when these new plans launch.

It’s an impressive lineup, featuring some standout first-party and third-party titles, as detailed in an official PlayStation blog post. First-party titles include Demon’s Souls (PS5), Marvel’s Spiderman: Miles Morales (PS4/PS5), and Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (PS4/PS5.)

Sony

Third-party standouts include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4/PS5), Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4), and NBA 2K22 (PS4/PS5.) All told, there will be around 70 recently-released titles available to play when the service launches in June.

However, these tiers go above and beyond newer games, as there is also a robust lineup of classic titles from previous generations available for Premium subscribers.

These games include Ape Escape, Hot Shots Golf, Tekken 2, Infamous, and multiple titles in the Ratchet & Clank series, among dozens more. The company has also revealed that "some titles will show improved frame rates and higher-quality resolution compared to their original launch versions," though they did not say which retro games would receive this treatment.

Ubisoft has also jumped on board in a big way, announcing via a blog post that they are wrapping up their new Ubisoft+ Classics service with PS Plus Premium or Extra subscriptions, allowing gamers to play nearly 30 classic games by the developer at launch.

Premium subscribers will also receive access to time-limited game trials, allowing for two hours of play at no additional cost. These newer titles include Cyberpunk 2077, Tiny Tina’s Wonderland, and Horizon Forbidden West, among others.

To access all of this content, spring for a PS Plus Premium membership for $18 per month starting June 13 in the United States, with lower-priced tiers offering access to some of the aforementioned titles.