How Apple's New Sonoma Update Could Breathe New Life Into Your Mac

MacOS Sonoma brings many under-the-hood enhancements.

Widgets will allow you to use mini apps easily.

Safari’s security got a boost with profiles for private browsing.

Apple’s latest operating system for the Mac might seem like a bunch of minor updates, but experts say they could revamp how you use your computer.

MacOS Sonoma, previewed at WWDC 2023 this week, includes everything from new widgets to screensavers. Web browser enhancements will make a particular splash, experts say.

“The most useful of the new updates in Sonoma are the modifications to Safari, particularly the user profiles feature,” Oleksii Myronenko, a product manager at software firm MacPaw, told Lifewire in an email interview. “This addition allows for seamless switching between work and personal tabs and accounts, which I've been eagerly anticipating. Up until now, I've been managing separate windows for various tasks and have even given the Arc browser a try, as it also boasts the same feature as one of its major attractions.”

Sonoma Calling

Apple’s latest OS was buried under a slew of hardware announcements, but it could be a significant upgrade for users. One of the niftiest new features of Sonoma will be widgets, mini apps that show you useful information or let you do simple tasks on your screen.

Widgets already exist on your iPhone or in the Notification Center on your Mac, but now you can put them directly on your desktop with Sonoma. You’ll be able to choose from a variety of widgets, such as weather, news, reminders, podcasts, and more. The widgets are interactive, so you’ll be able to do things such as checking off a to-do item or playing a song.

In the past, widgets were first on the Dashboard, then moved to the Notification Center, but they remained overlooked by many users. “With the introduction of desktop-accessible widgets in macOS Sonoma, I believe they will likely see more frequent use,” Serhii Butenko, a software engineer at CleanMyMac, said in an email.

You’ll be able to send iPhone widgets over to your Mac. “Once the Mac receives the archived data, it renders it, and when you interact with the widget, your phone receives a message and updates its state,” he added. “I find this technology fascinating as it allows users to execute custom code on their phones from their Mac desktop with just a single click.”

Sonoma also brings enhanced video conferencing features. For example, there’s Presenter Overlay, which places you on top of the content you are sharing.

Enhanced Privacy

The most significant privacy updates are coming to Safari - offering security improvements within Apple's Private Browsing mode to prevent websites from tracking their users, Steven Athwal, the

managing director at The Big Phone Store, noted in an email. The new 'profiles' feature allows users to easily keep browsing data separate between different use cases, like work and personal use, without needing separate login information like in Chrome.

Safari’s security was also boosted by its Private Browsing mode with new link tracking protection, Yuriy Fedorenko, Site Launch Service Manager at MacPaw, said via email. This will remove extra information from the URLs that websites use to track users across other sites. “It's an interesting feature as it'll be important to see how custom parameters are handled,” he added.

If you enjoy gaming on your Mac, you might love Game Mode in Sonoma. The new mode optimizes your Mac’s performance for gaming by allocating more resources to your graphics card and reducing background activity. Game Mode also lets you customize your gaming settings, such as resolution, frame rate, graphics quality, and more.

Gamers will also have a greater variety of titles to choose from. Sonoma brings new games to Mac, such as “Halo Infinite,” “Horizon Forbidden West,” and “Cyberpunk 2077”. The new OS also includes a new game porting toolkit, making it easier for developers to bring more games to Mac.

Despite the improvements under the hood, only some think Sonoma will feel like a significant shift for users.

“I think the real test of whether an operating system is 'entirely new' is if a person who isn't all that familiar with it will notice the difference,” Athwal said. “As somebody who still prefers Windows over macOS, these changes don't do enough to change the overall feel of the operating system for me to call it a revolutionary change.”

