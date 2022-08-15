News > Social Media Snapchat Makes it Easier for Paying Users to Get Recognition from Celebs Please notice me By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 15, 2022 01:00PM EDT Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Social Media Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Social media is something of a one-way street when it comes to interacting with celebrities, as regular people often comment on their posts, but rarely the other way around. Snapchat is trying to fix that issue, sort of, by making it easier for certain users to catch the attention of famous people while using the platform. It is part of an update to Snapchat+, which is the site’s paid subscription platform. Unsplash / Thought Catalog They call it “Priority Story Replies” and it functions exactly how it sounds. Paying Snapchat+ members get bumped up the queue when replying to celebrities and influencers, thus increasing the chances that the big-name VIP will notice you and give you a quick response or, even better, an actual follow. This is not the only new feature to sweeten the pot for Snapchat+ subscribers. The service also now offers something called “post-view emojis,” which lets you pick a specific emoji for friends to see after they have viewed your post. There are also now a slew of new backgrounds for Bitmojis, further enhancing customization options for power users. Finally, the service lets you customize the Snapchat app icon, with options ranging from black and white to rainbow. Snapchat Snapchat+ launched just a month ago and has already accrued over a million paying subscribers, likely due to the relatively low $4 monthly price tag and near-global availability, though this is a small percentage of the app’s 350 million regular users. The company also says they are prepping more updates for Snapchat+ to launch in the “coming months”. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit