Snapchat Is Finally on the Web

Published on July 18, 2022 11:47AM EDT
Snapchat is finally available for PCs/laptops via a new web version—though it only works with Chrome.

Running Snapchat on a PC or Mac used to be possible using an Android emulator, but not everybody has the patience/knowledge necessary to set something like that up. Also, the app has since been updated so that it won't run on an emulator at all, so computer-based Snapchat went back to being a pipe dream. Except it's a reality again because now there's an official web option that only requires logging in to get it to work.

Using Snapchat on a laptop

Snap Inc

If you already have a Snapchat+ account, you can visit web.snapchat.com, enter your user name and password, and you're all set. Snapchat for Web is an extension of the mobile app, so all your information and contacts will carry over. Video calling, Chat Reactions, Chat Reply, and other features will work on the web version, too—just like in the app—and while not available just yet, Lenses will also be added soon.

The one caveat in all of this is that Chrome is required. So if you want to use Snapchat for Web and rely on a different web browser, you'll either have to wait and hope additional browser compatibility is added or install Chrome just for Snapchat.

If you're in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, or New Zealand, you can start using Snapchat for Web today. Snap Inc. says it will open up to the rest of the global community "soon." All you need to get started is your existing Snapchat+ account ($3.99 per month, $39.99 per year) and the Chrome web browser.

