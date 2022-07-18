News > Social Media Snapchat Is Finally on the Web Chrome only, sorry By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 18, 2022 11:47AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Social Media Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Snapchat is finally available for PCs/laptops via a new web version—though it only works with Chrome. Running Snapchat on a PC or Mac used to be possible using an Android emulator, but not everybody has the patience/knowledge necessary to set something like that up. Also, the app has since been updated so that it won't run on an emulator at all, so computer-based Snapchat went back to being a pipe dream. Except it's a reality again because now there's an official web option that only requires logging in to get it to work. Snap Inc If you already have a Snapchat+ account, you can visit web.snapchat.com, enter your user name and password, and you're all set. Snapchat for Web is an extension of the mobile app, so all your information and contacts will carry over. Video calling, Chat Reactions, Chat Reply, and other features will work on the web version, too—just like in the app—and while not available just yet, Lenses will also be added soon. The one caveat in all of this is that Chrome is required. So if you want to use Snapchat for Web and rely on a different web browser, you'll either have to wait and hope additional browser compatibility is added or install Chrome just for Snapchat. If you're in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, or New Zealand, you can start using Snapchat for Web today. Snap Inc. says it will open up to the rest of the global community "soon." All you need to get started is your existing Snapchat+ account ($3.99 per month, $39.99 per year) and the Chrome web browser. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit