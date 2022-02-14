News > Social Media Snapchat Introduces Mid-Roll Ads and Revenue Sharing Only 'Snap Stars' need apply… By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Updated on February 14, 2022 01:31PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Social Media Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More There is some good news coming for popular Snapchat content creators, as they’ll soon start sharing in some of those sweet, sweet advertising dollars. The social media messaging app just announced a new service that inserts advertisements in the middle of stories, with a portion of the revenue going directly to creators, as noted in an official company press release. Thought Catalog The program is only available for the most popular Snapchat content creators, also known as 'Snap Stars.' If you're unfamiliar with the machinations of Snapchat, think of a Snap Star as a Twitter blue checkmark. Here's how it works. Advertisements will play in the middle of stories created by these super-users, and, in turn, they'll get a payout. Snapchat, however, is somewhat nebulous regarding the nature of these payouts, only noting that they're based on a payment formula that takes audience engagement and posting frequency into consideration. For the rest of us, this means more ads when we watch Snapchat Stories, though the company has not announced how long these ads will be or if they'll be skippable. They did, however, say to potential advertisers that "this represents a new opportunity to reach our community with a new, high-value placement." The service is already in beta and has begun rolling out to a select number of US-based Snap Stars, with a broader rollout expected in the next few months. This ad-placement system joins Snapchat Spotlight, their TikTok-like feature that gave top creators $250 million in 2021. Snapchat's parent company, Snap, earned over $4 billion in 2021, according to Statista. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit