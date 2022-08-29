News > Social Media Snapchat Bets Big on Dual-Camera Recording—What to Know Film using both the front and back of your phone By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 29, 2022 11:55AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Social Media Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Snapchat has just unveiled a dual-camera recording system for in-app video recording, adding a whole new element to the social network. What does this mean exactly? When you enable the dual-camera option, you will capture content from both sides of the phone, allowing for some truly unique creations. Snapchat shared a video showing examples of the system in action, including users sinking baskets from multiple angles and two people creating an amalgamation of their faces via split-screen. Snap Luckily, the app gives you some options as to how to arrange the footage. It allows you to put one camera's footage in a small circle in the corner for reaction shots and gives you multiple split-screen configurations. There's also a cut-out mode reminiscent of TikTok's green screen. This feature supports Snap Spectacles, the company's augmented reality lenses, too, though any effects derived from the glasses can only be added after an initial recording with a smartphone. Snapchat teased this idea back in April, but it was announced as part of a larger "director mode" that would also include a number of advanced editing features. That mode is not ready yet, though Snap says it's still coming, so they went ahead and launched the dual-camera feature on its own. The dual-camera system is available today for iOS users, as long as you have at least an iPhone XS. Android phones will get support for the feature "in the coming months." Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit