How to Protect Your Smartphone at the Beach

Here are ten ways to keep your smartphone safe (and usable) in warm weather.

You bring your smartphone everywhere, so why not the beach? The surf, sun, and sand do pose some challenges. Even if your phone is waterproof, salt water can cause damage, sand gets everywhere, and phones can heat up quickly if left in the sun and heat.

01 of 10 Put a Case on It Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington The most accessible protection is to keep your phone in a sealed plastic sandwich bag when you're not using it. If you want something more permanent, consider a cooling phone case like the Phoozy Apollo II Series, which uses NASA spacesuit technology to absorb 95 percent of the sun's rays without blocking Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. And it floats. OtterBox makes well-regarded smartphone cases, and many brands also offer waterproof ones.

02 of 10 Use a Screen Protector Consider a screen protector if you plan to be at the beach often. It can keep sand off your screen in addition to fingerprints and smears. Also, anti-glare covers protect the screen and make it easier to read. Follow our instructions to apply a screen protector to your smartphone.

03 of 10 Throw Some Shade Pictures of the Mediterranean - Beach Umbrella on a Camargue Beach. Photo: ©Ferne Arfin 2006 Reprint Request Your phone risks overheating on a hot day, especially when sitting out in direct sunlight. Keep it safe under some shade—your beach umbrella or a T-shirt. Don't keep it in your pocket: you could accidentally jump in the water with it, plus your body heat will heat the phone. If your phone gets uncomfortably hot, turn it off, and wait until you're out of the heat before turning it back on. If you have one, use a portable fan to cool it off. Android and iPhones will limit taxing functions if overheating is possible; Apple devices warn you of overheating and turn off everything except emergency calls if it gets bad.

04 of 10 Protect the Ports It's vital to keep sand, dirt, and dust away from your phone's ports, as they can cause issues with charging. A rugged phone case will keep your ports safe, or you can even try a dust plug to cover ports. Luckily, you should be in the clear if you're already keeping your phone in a sandwich bag. (Try a dust plug for extra preparedness.)



05 of 10 Don’t Leave It in The Car Malte Mueller. Malte Mueller/Getty Images Your phone can overheat quicker in an unventilated parked car, especially in direct sunlight. Bring it with you, but make sure you have a safe place to keep it.

06 of 10 Use Your Voice You don't need to touch your smartphone to use it. You can make calls, send texts, and play music on your iPhone or Android using voice commands.

07 of 10 Check Your Brightness Settings nazar_ab/Getty Images Using a smartphone in the sun's glare is not easy on your eyes. If you plan to use it, you must make the screen brighter than usual. Even if you use auto-brightness, sometimes that doesn't adapt well to bright light. Androids and iPhones have easy-to-access settings to adjust brightness. If your iPhone has a home button, access the screen brightness by swiping up from the bottom on your iPhone or down from the upper if your iPhone doesn't have a home button. Swipe down from the top on Android, then slide the brightness bar to the right. Just be aware that a brighter screen will consume more battery life than usual.

08 of 10 Always Have Backup Always back up your phone if it breaks or you need to reset it for any reason. You’ll be glad in an emergency or when it’s time to upgrade your smartphone.

09 of 10 Minimize Usage Spend some time relaxing and reading this summer. Image by Sofie Delauw/Cultura/Getty Images Heat isn't the only challenge you face if you're at the beach, poolside, or doing another outdoor activity. Sticky hands, sunscreen, sand, and water complicate things. Plus, you have to keep an eye on your battery. Go analog and bring some magazines or paperbacks instead. Talk with your friends. Play volleyball. Eat ice cream.