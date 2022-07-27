News > Smart & Connected Life Smart Scarf Measures Fans’ Reactions During Soccer Matches Its packed to the gills with sensors By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 27, 2022 02:59PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Imagine watching your favorite sports team play, feeling the frustration of defeat and the sweet exultation of victory. What if there was a wearable device that could quantify that emotional data? Well, Cisco has created just that, acting in partnership with UK soccer great Manchester City. The pair has developed a smart scarf that measures physiological data and translates these measurements into an assessment of fans’ emotions as they watch Man City face off against competitors. Cisco The scarf features a proprietary EmotiBit sensor that rests on the neck when worn. This sensor includes several integrated smaller sensors, including a PPG sensor for heart rate, accelerometer, temperature sensor, and electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor. They work in tandem to measure a plethora of changes as Man City fans watch the latest match. The EDA sensor, in particular, measures small changes in skin sweat, translating to an accurate reading of your stress and emotional state. The soccer organization hopes to use these scarves to gain quantified data on the movement, heart rate, and emotional states of its fans. Cisco The Connected Scarf is in a limited beta for now and is being handed out for free to select fans in Manchester and New York City, where Man City’s sister team, New York City FC, plays. The club notes that these scarves will be available worldwide starting next season but has not released any pricing information, nor have they said how they plan to use the data or announced any moves to protect the privacy of wearers. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit