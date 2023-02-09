Sling TV Free Streaming Plan Rolls Out With Ad Support

And no credit card required for sign up

A new Sling TV free streaming service is on the way, requiring no credit card or other payment information.

It looks as though Sling TV is joining the ranks of streaming platforms that are offering a free subscription tier—though, in this case, it's more like a standalone service. The Sling TV free streaming service, called Freestream, doesn't require payment information to sign up but it provides hundreds of channels. However, you'll have to put up with ads because they support the free service.

Currently, Freestream boasts over 200 available channels and more than 40,000 on-demand titles across pretty much any genre you can think of (news, sports, sitcoms, cooking, etc.). But beyond that, it also offers familiar channels such as ABC and CBS news, Nick Jr., ESPN On Demand, and so on—with plans to add more in the future.

"We know some people want free content, some may want a year-round paid subscription, while others may want to subscribe for certain events or shows," said Sling TV group president Gary Schanman in the press release, "We have coupled world-class content with the option to easily flex in and out of premium pay TV, creating a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience."

Even if you use the new Sling TV free streaming service and decide to subscribe to another service or add a Sling Blue or Orange service, you have options. You'll be able to add subscriptions for Showtime, Discovery+, and approximately 50 other platforms. So you can use Freestream at no cost and build it up with additional plans over time.

Freestream is available now for Roku devices through the Sling app, regardless of whether or not you already have a Sling account. However, if you don't, you'll need to set up a free Freestream account. Comcast, LG, Samsung, Vizio, and Xbox support is also rolling out, and more Sling-compatible devices such as AppleTV, Fire TV, and Chromecast will be added "in the coming months."

