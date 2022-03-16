A new iPad makes for a relatively budget-friendly laptop, or desktop replacement, but not every app is optimized for the experience.

Slack has just fixed this issue for those who communicate with coworkers on their iPad, as they have completely redesigned the tablet's app to offer similar functionality to desktop and laptop offerings, as reported in an official company blog post.

Slack

The expansive redesign adds a two-column layout that shows a list of available channels and messages on the left and their contents on the right, a design that is instantly familiar to current Slack users.

The company has also leveraged the iPad’s features to improve the left-hand sidebar, with long-press context menus and collapsible channels, along with adding extra support for accessibility features, such as Apple’s VoiceOver screen reader.



Slack

That's not all. The hefty refresh brings in Dynamic Type font-scaling and avatars for direct messages to make it easier to identify coworkers at-a-glance. The whole refresh seems primed to take advantage of the emergence of the remote or hybrid workplace.

"Our updated iPad app bridges this gap and allows users to stay productive, organized, and connected to their digital HQ in a work-from-anywhere world," Slack group project manager Akshay Bakshi said in the news release.

The update will be available to download via the Apple App Store later today. Slack indicates they will continue support for the iPad app throughout the year with updates offering integration for accessories and improved keyboard shortcuts.