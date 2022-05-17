Skullcandy's Launching a New Set of True Wireless Earbuds

Skullcandy has a pair of new true wireless earbuds launching soon, with a focus on providing lots of features for a lower than average price.

True wireless earbuds aren't new for Skullcandy, but Mod True Wireless Earbuds are—in the sense that they're the newest earbuds being made by the company. Due out soon, Mod earbuds are being touted as an affordable catch-all style of audio accessory that can switch between work and not-work easily.

Skullcandy

Mod's list of features begins with support for multipoint pairing, so you can switch between devices quickly and easily. The earbuds also include a clear voice smart mic to reduce background noise for clear calls and audio adjustment options so you can stay aware of your surroundings.

Skullcandy claims up to seven hours of listening time on a single charge, plus another 27 hours when paired with the included charging case as well. And a 10-minute charge from the case will provide up to two hours of listening time for those moments when you're in a rush. Additionally, Mod earbuds will work with the Skullcandy app for all manner of custom settings, and if you misplace a bud, you'll be able to use the built-in Tile Finding Technology to give it a 'ring.'

Skullcandy

If you're interested in a pair of Mod True Wireless Earbuds, they're available for preorder now on Skullcandy's shop for $59.99, set to release on June 1st.