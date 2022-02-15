News > Home Theater & Entertainment SkullCandy Teams Up With Budweiser for Limited Edition Series Adds a red twist to established models By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Updated on February 15, 2022 01:59PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Home Theater & Entertainment Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Skullcandy is collaborating with Budweiser on a limited-edition lineup of wireless headphones and earbuds, evoking the beer company’s style. The collab adds a red-hued twist to established Skullcandy products, including the Budweiser Dime, Indy Evo, Sesh Evo, and Crusher Evo. Specs-wise, the Budweiser lineup is exactly the same as the standard models but sports differently designed accessories. Skullcandy/Budweiser "We thought it only fitting to design some of our true wireless fan favorites with Budweiser's iconic stylings," said Jessica Klodnicki, Chief Marketing Officer at Skullcandy, in a press statement. "The result is a drop that will make you want to crack open a cold one, enjoy responsibly, and turn up the volume." The Budweiser Dime ($34.99) is a pair of wireless in-ear earbuds with a secure noise isolating fit and a 20 mAh battery that can last up to 12 hours on a single charge. The Dime has media control to manage volume level and calls, plus a Budweiser-style micro USB charging case, something all the earbud models have. The Sesh Evo ($59.99) expands the Dime's controls with three EQ modes for music, movies, and podcasts. It supports Rapid Charge and has a battery life of up to 24 hours, plus Built-In Tile support allowing you to locate the buds if you lose them. Next is the Indy Evo ($79.99), which is basically an upgraded Sesh Evo, sharing the same EQ modes, Built-In Tile support, and Rapid Charge, but stands out with a longer battery of up to 30 hours. Skullcandy/Budweiser Lastly, the Crusher Evo ($209.99) is a pair of headphones with similar controls and 40-hour battery life but adds adjustable bass and personal sound via the Skullcandy app. Also unique to the Crusher is a customized Budweiser travel bag and backup AUX cable. All collaboration models are exclusive to the Skullcandy website and are currently available globally. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit