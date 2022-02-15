SkullCandy Teams Up With Budweiser for Limited Edition Series

Skullcandy is collaborating with Budweiser on a limited-edition lineup of wireless headphones and earbuds, evoking the beer company’s style.

The collab adds a red-hued twist to established Skullcandy products, including the Budweiser Dime, Indy Evo, Sesh Evo, and Crusher Evo. Specs-wise, the Budweiser lineup is exactly the same as the standard models but sports differently designed accessories.

Skullcandy/Budweiser

"We thought it only fitting to design some of our true wireless fan favorites with Budweiser's iconic stylings," said Jessica Klodnicki, Chief Marketing Officer at Skullcandy, in a press statement. "The result is a drop that will make you want to crack open a cold one, enjoy responsibly, and turn up the volume."



The Budweiser Dime ($34.99) is a pair of wireless in-ear earbuds with a secure noise isolating fit and a 20 mAh battery that can last up to 12 hours on a single charge. The Dime has media control to manage volume level and calls, plus a Budweiser-style micro USB charging case, something all the earbud models have.

The Sesh Evo ($59.99) expands the Dime's controls with three EQ modes for music, movies, and podcasts. It supports Rapid Charge and has a battery life of up to 24 hours, plus Built-In Tile support allowing you to locate the buds if you lose them.

Next is the Indy Evo ($79.99), which is basically an upgraded Sesh Evo, sharing the same EQ modes, Built-In Tile support, and Rapid Charge, but stands out with a longer battery of up to 30 hours.

Skullcandy/Budweiser

Lastly, the Crusher Evo ($209.99) is a pair of headphones with similar controls and 40-hour battery life but adds adjustable bass and personal sound via the Skullcandy app. Also unique to the Crusher is a customized Budweiser travel bag and backup AUX cable.

All collaboration models are exclusive to the Skullcandy website and are currently available globally.