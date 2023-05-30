Skullcandy Launches Colorful Headphones to Celebrate and Support LGBTQIA+ People

Pride Month is nearly upon us, and Skullcandy, among other companies, is celebrating with a themed product.

The popular manufacturer announced a new pair of headphones to honor Pride Month and to support mental health for the LGBTQIA+ community. The design is the first thing you'll notice about the Skullcandy "All Love" Edition Crusher Evo headphones. These things are gorgeous, with a rainbow-themed color scheme that leans heavily on all the rainbow colors.

These are legitimate Crusher Evo headphones with plenty of high-tech bells and whistles that extend beyond aesthetics. You get 40 hours of use per charge and quick-charge capabilities. The design collapses and folds entirely flat for storage, and the exterior boasts a number of touch controls for making calls, changing songs, and adjusting the volume, including an extra adjustment parameter for the bass.

You don't want to lose your colorful new wireless cans, so these headphones ship with built-in Tile Finding technology. The Skullcandy "All Love" Edition Crusher Evo headphones are available now for $210.

As with most Pride Month merch, these headphones are only available for a limited time. And a portion of proceeds will be allocated to fund mental health support programs aimed at the LGBTQIA+ community. Skullcandy has not stated the exact percentage of profits that would go toward this good cause, though it did note that last year's model released in time for Pride Month raised over $50,000.