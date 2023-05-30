News > Smart & Connected Life Skullcandy Launches Colorful Headphones to Celebrate and Support LGBTQIA+ People The rainbow-hued gadget boasts a collapsible design and 40 hours per charge By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on May 30, 2023 12:49PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life AI & Everyday Life News Pride Month is nearly upon us, and Skullcandy, among other companies, is celebrating with a themed product. The popular manufacturer announced a new pair of headphones to honor Pride Month and to support mental health for the LGBTQIA+ community. The design is the first thing you'll notice about the Skullcandy "All Love" Edition Crusher Evo headphones. These things are gorgeous, with a rainbow-themed color scheme that leans heavily on all the rainbow colors. Skullcandy These are legitimate Crusher Evo headphones with plenty of high-tech bells and whistles that extend beyond aesthetics. You get 40 hours of use per charge and quick-charge capabilities. The design collapses and folds entirely flat for storage, and the exterior boasts a number of touch controls for making calls, changing songs, and adjusting the volume, including an extra adjustment parameter for the bass. You don't want to lose your colorful new wireless cans, so these headphones ship with built-in Tile Finding technology. The Skullcandy "All Love" Edition Crusher Evo headphones are available now for $210. As with most Pride Month merch, these headphones are only available for a limited time. And a portion of proceeds will be allocated to fund mental health support programs aimed at the LGBTQIA+ community. Skullcandy has not stated the exact percentage of profits that would go toward this good cause, though it did note that last year's model released in time for Pride Month raised over $50,000. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit