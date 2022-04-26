SiriusXM Will Be Covering the Entire NFL Draft Live

The 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas is fast-approaching, and if you have SiriusXM radio, you can listen in on all seven rounds (plus coach and player interviews) live.

SiriusXM has announced its plans to cover the 2022 NFL Draft in its entirety, live, with additional player and coach interviews, along with listener call-in segments. According to SiriusXM, the coverage will be anchored by Jason Horowitz, with former scout and coach Kirwan, former quarterback Jim Miller, and former coach Rick Neuheisel joining as analysts.

All seven draft rounds—spread out over three days—will be covered, and at the end of each day, there will be a live call-in segment for fans to share their thoughts and reactions. The Thursday and Friday segments will be hosted by SiriusXM host Alex Marvez and former third-round selection Kirk Morrison. SiriusXM host Zig Fracassi and former first-round pick Ryan Leaf will be managing Saturday's segment.

If the draft isn't starting soon enough for you, there will also be a live broadcast on Wednesday, April 27, from the Draft Experience on the Las Vegas Strip. Hosted by Rick Neuheisel and former Buccaneers general manager Mark Dominik, it takes place between 1 pm and 3 pm (ET) and includes interviews with several NFL Draft prospects.

Live coverage of the NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 28, from 7 pm to 12 am (ET) and continues through Friday the 29 (also 7 pm to 12 am) and Saturday the 30, from 12 pm to 7 pm. SiriusXM subscribers can tune in on channel 88.