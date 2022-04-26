News > Streaming SiriusXM Will Be Covering the Entire NFL Draft Live All seven rounds, plus interviews and listener call-in segments By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on April 26, 2022 11:56AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Streaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More The 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas is fast-approaching, and if you have SiriusXM radio, you can listen in on all seven rounds (plus coach and player interviews) live. SiriusXM has announced its plans to cover the 2022 NFL Draft in its entirety, live, with additional player and coach interviews, along with listener call-in segments. According to SiriusXM, the coverage will be anchored by Jason Horowitz, with former scout and coach Kirwan, former quarterback Jim Miller, and former coach Rick Neuheisel joining as analysts. Cindy Ord / Staff / Getty Images All seven draft rounds—spread out over three days—will be covered, and at the end of each day, there will be a live call-in segment for fans to share their thoughts and reactions. The Thursday and Friday segments will be hosted by SiriusXM host Alex Marvez and former third-round selection Kirk Morrison. SiriusXM host Zig Fracassi and former first-round pick Ryan Leaf will be managing Saturday's segment. David Becker / Stringer / Getty Images If the draft isn't starting soon enough for you, there will also be a live broadcast on Wednesday, April 27, from the Draft Experience on the Las Vegas Strip. Hosted by Rick Neuheisel and former Buccaneers general manager Mark Dominik, it takes place between 1 pm and 3 pm (ET) and includes interviews with several NFL Draft prospects. Live coverage of the NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 28, from 7 pm to 12 am (ET) and continues through Friday the 29 (also 7 pm to 12 am) and Saturday the 30, from 12 pm to 7 pm. SiriusXM subscribers can tune in on channel 88. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit