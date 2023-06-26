SimpliSafe’s Latest Security Camera Adds AI and Optional 24/7 Live Guard Protection

AI seems to be able to improve everything, including home security cameras! Add human-monitoring to those smart cameras and maybe you'll feel like your home is a little better protected.

SimpliSafe has revealed a new compact wireless security camera that promises an AI-powered motion sensor to spot the difference between pets and intruders.

With home security increasing in importance to many people, there's also an increased need for motion-detecting cameras. This is precisely why SimpliSafe is launching its new Smart Alarm Wireless Indoor Security Camera—with accompanying (but optional) "24/7 live guard protection."

SimpliSafe

On its own, the small wireless security camera can be placed on a surface or mounted to the wall—and connected to a SimpliSafe Base Station—to keep an eye on whatever part of your home you want. It's capable of up to 1536p resolution video capture, up to 10x digital zoom, and has a 2-way microphone.

The Smart Alarm camera also utilizes AI for its built-in motion sensor, which SimpliSafe claims can more easily distinguish whether the detected movement is from a human or a pet. And since it can automatically sound an alarm to scare off potential intruders, being able to tell the difference is something the company believes should significantly cut down on false alarms.

SimpliSafe

The 24/7 guard protection isn't strictly necessary for you to use the Smart Alarm camera, but the device was built with the service in mind. When the camera detects the right (or rather, "wrong") kind of movement, a connected agent will be able to view the feed, assess the situation, and capture footage. The previously-mentioned microphone also lets them speak to—and with—anyone near the camera itself, meaning they can issue warnings or you can explain the situation if the alarm was a mistake.

The Smart Alarm camera is available for purchase now for $139.99, though it requires SimpliSafe Base Station and Keypad (sold separately, but there is a bundle with the camera for $244.96 regular price). A subscription to the Fast Protect monitoring plan ($0.99 per day) is also necessary if you want to use the 24/7 live guard protection beyond its free 30-day trial period.