How to Sign Out of Apple ID on Mac

This article teaches you how to sign out of your Apple ID on Mac and provides advice on what to do if the Apple ID sign out box is impossible to click.



How Do You Sign Out of Your Apple ID?

If you want to sign out of your Apple ID so that you can switch to a different one or simply not be signed in, the process is fairly simple. Here's where to look and what to do when signing out of your Apple ID on Mac.



Click the Apple logo in the top left corner of the screen.

Click System Preferences.

Click Apple ID.

Click Overview.

Click Sign Out. If you've previously used iCloud on your system, click Keep a Copy to keep existing data for select apps. Enter your password to switch off Find My Mac and click Continue.

You're now signed out of your Apple ID.



How Do I Log Into a Different Apple ID on My Mac?

To log into a different Apple ID on your Mac, follow the instructions above to remove an existing account then follow the instructions here to log into a second account.



Click the Apple logo in the top left corner of the screen.

Click System Preferences.

Click Sign In.

Enter your Apple ID email address and click Next.

Enter your password and click Next.

Enter your Mac's password and click OK.

You may also need to enter your iPhone's passcode. Click Allow to switch Find My Mac on. You are now logged in.



How Do I Get Rid of Someone Else’s Apple ID on My Mac?

If you've recently bought or inherited a Mac from someone, they may not have removed their Apple ID fully from the system. The easiest way is to get them to log out of the system with their password but if they can't physically get to you and aren't willing to share their password, there are other methods to remove the device from the account. Here's what to do.



You'll need to be in contact with the person whose ID it is.

Get the person to sign in to iCloud via the web.

Click Account Settings.

Click on the device they need to remove.

Click the x next to the device to remove it from the account.

Alternatively, they can erase the device via Find iPhone > All Devices.

Why Can’t I Log Out of My Apple ID on Mac?

Sometimes, the sign out button is 'grayed' out meaning you can't click on it to log out. There are some simple ways to fix this problem though. Here's a look at the best methods.



Restart your Mac . Restarting your Mac will solve the bulk of the issues, often enabling you to press the button again.

. Restarting your Mac will solve the bulk of the issues, often enabling you to press the button again. Check your internet connection. Your Apple ID needs to communicate with the Apple servers. If you're not online, it may not be possible to sign out.

Your Apple ID needs to communicate with the Apple servers. If you're not online, it may not be possible to sign out. Turn off an iCloud backup . If your Mac is currently using iCloud backup services, you won't be able to sign out while it's busy updating anything. Switch it off or wait for the backup to finish.

. If your Mac is currently using iCloud backup services, you won't be able to sign out while it's busy updating anything. Switch it off or wait for the backup to finish. Turn off Screen Time. One unusual error means that having Screen Time switched on can stop you logging out. Click System Preferences > Screen Time > Turn Off to switch it off then try again.

