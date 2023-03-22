8 Ways to Shut Down Windows 11

What to Know Press the Power button, select Start > the Power icon > Shut down , or press the WIN + D > Alt + F4 > Enter .

This article explains how to shut down Windows 11. If you can't shut down Windows for some reason, there are several methods you can try.



How to Shut Down Windows 11 Using the Taskbar

The standard method for shutting down Windows is from the Start menu:

Select Start (the Windows icon) in the taskbar, or press the Windows key on your keyboard. If you don't see the taskbar, move the mouse to the bottom of the screen. Select the Power icon in the lower-right corner of the Start menu. Select Shut down.

How to Shut Down Windows 11 Using the Keyboard

The keyboard shortcut to shutdown windows is Alt+F4, but it only works from the desktop.

Press the Windows key+D to bring up your desktop. Press the Alt key+F4. When the shutdown menu appears, click OK or press Enter on keyboard. If you have any open programs, they will close, so make sure you save anything you need.

How to Shut Down Windows 11 With Ctrl+Alt+Delete

If your PC is frozen, you can always use Ctrl+Alt+Delete to restart your computer:

Hold down the Ctrl and Alt keys together, and then press the Del key.

Select the Power icon in the lower-right corner. Select Shut down.

Shut Down Windows 11 From the Sign-In Screen

You can turn off your computer as soon as it starts up. From the sign-in screen, select the Power icon in the lower-right corner, then choose Shut down.



Shut Down Windows 11 Using the Power Button

It's possible to turn off your PC with the Power button. You don't need to hold it down; just press the Power button on your computer.

If your PC goes to sleep instead of shutting down, open the Control Panel and go to Hardware and Sound > Power Options, > Choose what the power button does, then set When I press the power button to Shut down. Make sure to do this for both On battery and Plugged in.

In the Power Options, you can also choose to shut down the computer when you close the lid if you're using a laptop.

Shut Down Windows 11 With the Power User Menu

Another option is to shut down your PC with the Windows Power User Menu. In the taskbar, right-click Start (the Windows icon) and select Shut down or Sign out > Shut down.



Shut Down Windows 11 With the Shutdown Command

Windows has a shutdown command that not only turns off your computer but can also be used to troubleshoot your PC if you're having problems.

Open Command Prompt, Powershell, or Windows Terminal, type shutdown /s, and press Enter. You'll see a pop-up that says “You're about to be signed out.” Your PC will shut down even if you close the pop-up window.



If you want your computer to shut down instantly without waiting, enter the command shutdown /s /t 0.

How to Create a Desktop Shortcut to Shut Down Windows 11

Finally, you can create a shutdown shortcut on your desktop:





Right-click anywhere on the Windows 11 desktop and select New > Shortcut. In the pop-up window, type shutdown /s /t 0, and then select Next. You'll be asked to give your shortcut a name. Enter Shut Down, then select Finish. The Shut Down shortcut will appear on your Windows 11 desktop. Select it to instantly shut down your PC.