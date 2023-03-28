Show Your ‘Zelda’ Appreciation With a New ‘Tears of the Kingdom’ OLED Switch

A new special edition Switch console and themed accessories commemorating the upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are in the works and on the way.

If you've yet to get hold of a Nintendo Switch or have been considering upgrading to the newer OLED model, and you're looking forward to the sequel to Breath of the Wild, you're in luck. Nintendo has revealed its plans for a Tears of the Kingdom-themed OLED Switch, which releases just a couple of weeks before the game.

Nintendo

This particular OLED Switch will be functionally identical to other OLED models in that it features the same 7-inch OLED screen and 64GB of built-in storage—expandable via microSD card. And, being a Switch console, it can also be played either docked (i.e., connected to a TV) or in handheld mode, which uses the improved display.

What really sets it apart is the ornate external design, showcasing Tears of the Kingdom-inspired visual detailing and the series' iconic Hylian Crest.

Nintendo

The same approach is being used on a new Pro Controller and carrying case, with both items also displaying the crest, along with other patterns and designs derived from the game. As with the Switch console, visual style is the key difference between these accessories and their non-branded counterparts.

How Much Is the New Nintendo Switch?

Nintendo's Tears of the Kingdom Edition Switch will be released on Friday, April 28, with an MSRP of $359.99. The Pro Controller and carrying case will follow two weeks later on Friday, May 12, priced at $74.99 and $24.99, respectively. Tears of the Kingdom will also launch on May 12 for $69.99.