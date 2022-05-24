News > Smart & Connected Life Show Your Pride With These New Apple Watch Bands Apple's got some brand new bands By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on May 24, 2022 10:28AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Apple has announced two new bands (with an accompanying digital face) in advance of this year's Pride Month, which is taking place in June. Continuing with what has become a yearly tradition, Apple is once again releasing some new Apple Watch bands for Pride month. For this, its seventh year running, the new bands have been designed to represent how Apple "stands with, supports, and is proudly made up of the LGBTQ+ community." Apple The Pride Edition Sport Loop is primarily white but with a rainbow color gradient woven into the inner part of the band. On the outside, a similar woven rainbow pattern spells out "pride" using cursive letters, intended as an homage to the first Macintosh computer's "hello" greeting. There's also a Nike version of the new Sport Loop band, mostly in black, also with a rainbow pattern woven into it. However, the Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop's rainbow pattern covers the entire band on all sides, and the colors are separated by black stripes. According to Apple, the design "honors individuals who are expanding sport for future generations and inspiring others to feel the joy of being authentically themselves." Apple A new Pride Threads watch face is also being added to the Apple Watch's extensive selection of screens. Apple says it's designed to mirror the woven rainbow pattern in the Pride Edition Sport Loop band, and the face's look has been inspired by pride flags. Both the Pride Edition Sport Loop and Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop are available now from Apple's online store for $49, and the Nike Sport Loop will also be on Nike's website soon. You'll also be able to find both bands in Apple Stores starting May 26th. The Pride Threads watch face will be available later today for Apple Watch Series 4 and later running watchOS 8.6. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit