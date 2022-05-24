Show Your Pride With These New Apple Watch Bands

Apple has announced two new bands (with an accompanying digital face) in advance of this year's Pride Month, which is taking place in June.

Continuing with what has become a yearly tradition, Apple is once again releasing some new Apple Watch bands for Pride month. For this, its seventh year running, the new bands have been designed to represent how Apple "stands with, supports, and is proudly made up of the LGBTQ+ community."

Apple

The Pride Edition Sport Loop is primarily white but with a rainbow color gradient woven into the inner part of the band. On the outside, a similar woven rainbow pattern spells out "pride" using cursive letters, intended as an homage to the first Macintosh computer's "hello" greeting.

There's also a Nike version of the new Sport Loop band, mostly in black, also with a rainbow pattern woven into it. However, the Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop's rainbow pattern covers the entire band on all sides, and the colors are separated by black stripes. According to Apple, the design "honors individuals who are expanding sport for future generations and inspiring others to feel the joy of being authentically themselves."

Apple

A new Pride Threads watch face is also being added to the Apple Watch's extensive selection of screens. Apple says it's designed to mirror the woven rainbow pattern in the Pride Edition Sport Loop band, and the face's look has been inspired by pride flags.

Both the Pride Edition Sport Loop and Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop are available now from Apple's online store for $49, and the Nike Sport Loop will also be on Nike's website soon. You'll also be able to find both bands in Apple Stores starting May 26th. The Pride Threads watch face will be available later today for Apple Watch Series 4 and later running watchOS 8.6.