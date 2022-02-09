What to Know Click the Apple menu > System Preferences > Dock & Menu Bar .

> > . Uncheck the box next to Automatically Hide or Show the Menu Bar in Full Screen .

. This setting is currently only available on macOS Monterey or later.

When using full-screen mode on your Mac, the menu bar is automatically hidden by default. However, you can have the menu bar remain visible in full-screen mode with a few simple steps. This article will show you how to toggle the Mac menu bar on or off, depending on your preference.

Your Mac will need to run macOS Monterey or later in order to force the menu bar to display in full-screen mode. If you’re running an older version of macOS, you’ll need to update your Mac to get this functionality.

How Do I Keep the Menu Bar Visible in Full-Screen Mode on the Mac?

When using an app in full-screen mode, the menu bar will disappear. The only way to make it appear again is to move your cursor to the top of the display. However, Apple introduced a setting in macOS Monterey which lets you keep the menu bar visible at all times.

If you are unfamiliar with full-screen mode on a Mac, do any of the following:

Click the Green Button in the top left of the app window.

in the top left of the app window. Press Command-Control-F on your keyboard. If this doesn’t work, try Function-F .

on your keyboard. If this doesn’t work, try . Click View in the top menu bar and select Enter Full Screen.

Now, here are the steps below to show the menu bar when in full-screen mode:



Click the Apple menu in the top-left corner of the menu bar and select System Preferences. Select Dock & Menu Bar (this icon was previously labeled as Dock in older versions of macOS). Under Menu Bar, uncheck the box next to Automatically Hide or Show the Menu Bar in Full Screen. Open an app (Safari, for example) and enter full screen. The menu bar should now be visible at the top of the window. To revert back to a hidden menu bar, simply repeat the steps above and check the box for Automatically Hide or Show the Menu Bar in Full Screen.

How to Show the Menu Bar in Full-Screen Mode on Older Versions of macOS

While there isn’t an option to display the menu bar while using full-screen mode on older versions of macOS, there is a workaround you can try.

With your desired app window open, hold the Option key and click the Green Button in the top left of the app window. The app won’t enter full-screen mode, but it will expand the window to its maximum size while still displaying the menu bar.