How to Show Lyrics on Spotify

What to Know On Spotify for desktops, select the microphone icon on the Now Playing bar.



bar. Lyrics are synced with the pace of the song.



Not all songs have lyrics, as Spotify depends on a third-party service for their availability.

This article explains the simple steps to show lyrics on the music streaming app.



How Can I See Song Lyrics on Spotify?

Spotify makes it easy to understand the lyrics of a song. You don't have to guess or download the lyrics from another third-party source. A microphone icon indicates whether lyrics are available for the song. Here's how to display them on desktops and mobiles.



View Lyrics on Desktop

Launch Spotify on your desktop.

Select a song to play.

On the Now Playing bar, select the microphone icon.

A colorful screen will display the lyrics with a highlighted part scrolling with the song as it plays in the background.



Lyrics may not available for certain songs as Spotify may not have added them yet from the source. But you can always check back later to see if your favorite tracks can display the lyrics now.

View Lyrics on Mobile

The instructions below are the same for both Android and iOS. The screenshots are from Spotify on iOS.



Select a song to play.

Tap once on the Now Playing bar at the bottom of the screen or tap on the visible part of the Lyrics overlay.

As the song begins, swipe up from the bottom of the screen.

The Lyrics scroll with the pace of the song in real-time. You can select More or tap on top of the Lyrics screen for a full-screen view.



Can You Get Song Lyrics on Spotify?

Spotify partners with Musixmatch, the music cataloging platform, to bring lyrics in as many songs as possible. Lyrics are also available in multiple languages. The in-app feature is available for all Free and Premium users globally across iOS and Android devices, desktops, gaming consoles, and the SpotifyTV app.



Not all songs will have lyrics as they may not be available or uploaded on Spotify yet. Supported songs with lyrics will have a microphone icon you can tap to display a colorful lyrics screen. The words sync with the song playing in the background, so you can sing along if you want to.

