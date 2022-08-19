How to Show Battery Percentage on an iPhone XR

What to Know Swipe down from the right of the notch to open the Control Center and view the battery percentage.

and view the battery percentage. You can also ask Siri, "What is the battery percentage?"

To add a widget, swipe right on the Home screen > Edit > plus sign > search for Batteries > select > Add Widget.

This article will show you how to see the battery percentage on an iPhone XR. Unlike older iPhone models, the battery percentage isn't displayed on the status bar.

View the Battery Percentage in the Control Center

Check the battery percentage in the Control Center of the iPhone XR (and all models after that).

Swipe down on the screen from the top-right corner. The Control Center displays the battery percentage next to the battery icon on the top right of the screen. Tap the screen again to exit the Control Center.

Ask Siri for the Battery Percentage

Siri is the helpful voice assistant for iOS that can quickly answer your voice commands.

Long press the side button on the phone to activate Siri. Use a voice command like, "What is the battery percentage?" Siri will display the charge percentage on the battery and also say it aloud.

Note: To set up Siri to receive a voice command, go to Settings > Siri & Search > Toggle Listen for "Hey Siri" and/or Press Side Button for Siri.

Add a Battery Percentage Widget to the iPhone XR

The Control Center is the simplest way to view the battery percentage. But if you want a larger visual aid, add a widget to the iPhone's home screen or the Today View. First, ensure you have updated the iPhone to iOS 14 or higher.

Tip: The steps to add a widget are similar for the Today View and the Home Screen. Adding a widget to the Today View helps to organize all widgets on one screen and keep the home screen decluttered.

Swipe right on the home screen to go to the Today View. Go to the bottom of the screen and select Edit. Select the "+" (Add) on the top left. Type "batteries" in the search bar to locate the Batteries widget. You can also find it in the available widgets when you scroll down the screen. Select from the three available Widget designs. The latter two allow you to display the battery status of your iPhone and any connected Bluetooth accessories. Tap Add Widget.

Where Did the iPhone's Battery Percentage Go?

The battery percentage is always present on the status bar on iPhone 8 or earlier models. The arrival of the iPhone XR introduced the notch for the front-facing camera, so the battery percentage was removed as a space-saving measure. But you can still use the methods above to see the battery percentage in an iPhone XR.