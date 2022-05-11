Should You Buy an Apple Watch?

An Apple Watch makes it simple to track your health and fitness throughout the day while also alerting you to new messages and calls. This guide helps you decide if you should buy an Apple Watch, looking at how it can enhance your life relating to your needs, budget, and lifestyle.

Who Should Get an Apple Watch

Smartwatches are great for more than just tech enthusiasts. Consider one if you:



Enjoy fitness tracking and being able to pay with your wrist

Want a modern watch that offers more than just the time

Want to spend less time on your iPhone

Who Shouldn't Get an Apple Watch

A smartwatch isn't essential for everyone. Here's why it's not for you:



You don't own an iPhone.

You prefer to switch off from the world sometimes

You don't like wearing a watch

Why You Should Buy an Apple Watch

Apple Watches offer many different benefits. Even people who are not tech-savvy can find a reason to enjoy an Apple Watch, thanks to its ease of use and the convenience they bring. Here are some of the core reasons you may wish to buy an Apple Watch.



You Need Fitness Motivation

One of the Apple Watch's greatest strengths is its ability to motivate you to move. It offers gamified physical fitness with its Activity Rings that monitor how much exercise you're partaking in each day, how many calories you burn, and how often you stand up throughout the day. The system also includes workout streaks, monthly challenges, and a social element so you can compete with friends. It's an effective way of holding you more accountable when sticking to a workout regime, plus it's satisfying to see your achievements rack up.



You Want to Reduce Distractions

It's easy to pick up your iPhone for five minutes, and suddenly an hour is gone from scrolling through content. An Apple Watch can receive important notifications from your phone without you being distracted by other apps. The Apple Watch does not have a web browser, so you can stay more focused without missing important messages or alerts.



You Want a Modern Watch

Many people stopped wearing a watch after first getting a smartphone, but an Apple Watch works well as a far more advanced timepiece. You can see the time at a glance from your wrist without digging out your phone, but its set of complications and watch faces means you can see much more information. It's possible to view the current weather, upcoming appointments, and even sports scores at a glance.



You Want to Pay Easily

Set up Apple Pay on your Apple Watch, and you hardly ever need your credit card with you again. You need to press a button on your Apple Watch and hold it close to the payment terminal to pay for anything. Contactless payments save you from needing to carry an extra card that can be lost or stolen; plus, it's more secure because the moment your Apple Watch loses contact with your skin, it's impossible to make a payment with it.



When You Shouldn't Buy an Apple Watch

An Apple Watch is a good purchase for many users, but it's not essential for everyone like all tech. Here's a look at some key reasons you don't need one.



You Don't Have an iPhone

It's possible to use an Apple Watch without an iPhone, but its features are limited. You won't be able to update the operating system or install new apps, so it's not a great idea to own an Apple Watch if you don't also have an iPhone.



You Hate Wearing Things on Your Wrist

Not everyone feels comfortable wearing a device on their wrist, whether mechanical or digital, and an Apple Watch won't solve that issue. While it's possible to buy more comfortable straps, a nice strap won't improve things sufficiently if you prefer your wrists to be free of devices.



You Don't Need Constant Reminders

The Apple Watch offers a Do Not Disturb mode and a Cinema mode, but if you want to be entirely free of reminders and notifications, there's not much point in owning an Apple Watch. It's still going to nudge you about things, and if you have it in Do Not Disturb mode all the time, you may as well buy a regular watch.



Apple Watch Series 7 vs. Apple Watch SE

The latest two Apple watches available are the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE. The Apple Watch Series 3 is still for sale, but it's much slower and more limited than the main two. The Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE share some similarities and critical differences. Here's what you need to know about them.