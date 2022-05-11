Smart & Connected Life > Smart Watches & Wearables Should You Buy an Apple Watch? Monitor your fitness easily with this device By Jennifer Allen Jennifer Allen Twitter Writer Swansea University, Staffordshire University Jennifer Allen has been writing about technology since 2010. Her work has appeared in Mashable, TechRadar, and many more publications. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on May 11, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Who's the Apple Watch For? Who Shouldn't Get an Apple Watch 4 Reasons to Buy an Apple Watch 3 Reasons Not to Buy One Apple Watch Series 7 vs. Apple Watch SE Apple Watch Series 8: Wait For It? Is an Apple Watch Needed to Get Healthy? Frequently Asked Questions An Apple Watch makes it simple to track your health and fitness throughout the day while also alerting you to new messages and calls. This guide helps you decide if you should buy an Apple Watch, looking at how it can enhance your life relating to your needs, budget, and lifestyle. Apple Watch Series 7. Apple Who Should Get an Apple Watch Smartwatches are great for more than just tech enthusiasts. Consider one if you: Enjoy fitness tracking and being able to pay with your wristWant a modern watch that offers more than just the timeWant to spend less time on your iPhone Who Shouldn't Get an Apple Watch A smartwatch isn't essential for everyone. Here's why it's not for you: You don't own an iPhone.You prefer to switch off from the world sometimesYou don't like wearing a watch An Apple Watch can track your health and fitness while alerting you to new messages and calls. It can be an expensive investment, so this guide is here to help you decide if you genuinely need an Apple Watch based on your needs, budget, and lifestyle. Why You Should Buy an Apple Watch Apple Watches offer many different benefits. Even people who are not tech-savvy can find a reason to enjoy an Apple Watch, thanks to its ease of use and the convenience they bring. Here are some of the core reasons you may wish to buy an Apple Watch. Apple You Need Fitness Motivation One of the Apple Watch's greatest strengths is its ability to motivate you to move. It offers gamified physical fitness with its Activity Rings that monitor how much exercise you're partaking in each day, how many calories you burn, and how often you stand up throughout the day. The system also includes workout streaks, monthly challenges, and a social element so you can compete with friends. It's an effective way of holding you more accountable when sticking to a workout regime, plus it's satisfying to see your achievements rack up. Apple Watch Series 7 fitness tracking. Apple You Want to Reduce Distractions It's easy to pick up your iPhone for five minutes, and suddenly an hour is gone from scrolling through content. An Apple Watch can receive important notifications from your phone without you being distracted by other apps. The Apple Watch does not have a web browser, so you can stay more focused without missing important messages or alerts. You Want a Modern Watch Many people stopped wearing a watch after first getting a smartphone, but an Apple Watch works well as a far more advanced timepiece. You can see the time at a glance from your wrist without digging out your phone, but its set of complications and watch faces means you can see much more information. It's possible to view the current weather, upcoming appointments, and even sports scores at a glance. Apple You Want to Pay Easily Set up Apple Pay on your Apple Watch, and you hardly ever need your credit card with you again. You need to press a button on your Apple Watch and hold it close to the payment terminal to pay for anything. Contactless payments save you from needing to carry an extra card that can be lost or stolen; plus, it's more secure because the moment your Apple Watch loses contact with your skin, it's impossible to make a payment with it. When You Shouldn't Buy an Apple Watch An Apple Watch is a good purchase for many users, but it's not essential for everyone like all tech. Here's a look at some key reasons you don't need one. You Don't Have an iPhone It's possible to use an Apple Watch without an iPhone, but its features are limited. You won't be able to update the operating system or install new apps, so it's not a great idea to own an Apple Watch if you don't also have an iPhone. You Hate Wearing Things on Your Wrist Not everyone feels comfortable wearing a device on their wrist, whether mechanical or digital, and an Apple Watch won't solve that issue. While it's possible to buy more comfortable straps, a nice strap won't improve things sufficiently if you prefer your wrists to be free of devices. You Don't Need Constant Reminders The Apple Watch offers a Do Not Disturb mode and a Cinema mode, but if you want to be entirely free of reminders and notifications, there's not much point in owning an Apple Watch. It's still going to nudge you about things, and if you have it in Do Not Disturb mode all the time, you may as well buy a regular watch. Apple Watch Series 7 vs. Apple Watch SE The latest two Apple watches available are the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE. The Apple Watch Series 3 is still for sale, but it's much slower and more limited than the main two. The Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE share some similarities and critical differences. Here's what you need to know about them. Apple Watch Series 7: Price, Release Date, News, and Specs Apple Watch Series 7 Apple Watch SE Average price $399 $279 Expected battery life Up to 18 hours Up to 18 hours Storage 32GB 32GB Water resistance Up to 50m Up to 50m Display and Screen Size The Apple Watch Series 7 has a larger and more robust display than the Apple Watch SE. The Series 7 has a 45mm or 41mm case size compared to the SE's 44mm or 40mm. That means the display's resolution is better at 396 x 484 with the 45mm model than 368 x 448 for the 44mm model. The 41mm variety has a resolution of 352 x 430 compared to the 40mm's 324 x 394. Apple The Apple Watch Series 7 also has a crack-resistant front crystal screen with certified IP6X dust resistance. The display is also Always-On, so you don't have to flick your wrist up to light it up. The Apple Watch Series 7 is an appealing proposition over the smaller SE if you like to see more clearly. Different Sensors Both Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE can detect an irregular heart rhythm and provide high and low heart rate notifications. While the watches aren't official medical devices, they offer some guidance. The Apple Watch Series 7 also has ECG and blood oxygen apps. The former allows you to track your heart rate while the blood oxygen app monitors your blood oxygen levels. Neither should be used in a medical context but can be a helpful guide when working out. Faster Charging The Apple Watch Series 7 charges 33% faster than the Apple Watch SE, although both watches offer up to 18 hours of usage, which corresponds to a couple of days in real-time use. Should You Wait for Apple Watch Series 8? The Apple Watch Series 8 will likely be announced sometime in September 2022. There are many rumors about the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch SE 2. If you need to own the latest technology, it could be worth waiting until a new one is released, but often, the changes are relatively incremental. Rumors suggest the watch could offer a new flat-edged design or a better micro-LED screen. There's even a chance of new sensors like blood glucose tracking or blood pressure monitoring, but that technology seems far away, so the current Apple Watches should suffice for many users. Do You Need an Apple Watch to Lead a Healthier Lifestyle? No one needs an Apple Watch. They're enjoyable and practical devices that can simplify some tasks, but they're not essential. When pursuing a healthier lifestyle, it's helpful to have encouragement, such as via the Apple Watch's Activity Rings, but willpower can also assist here. Additionally, free apps for your smartphone or a cheaper wearable such as a Fitbit can help too. However, if you want a good-looking smartwatch for an evening out or at work, the Apple Watch is a good option. It's more stylish than a Fitbit and, for tech fans, in particular, a great way of feeling more in control of your lifestyle. Apple Watch Series 7 blood oxygen monitor. Apple An Apple Watch won't make you live more healthily, but it can encourage you when you need it most, and it's harder to ignore than a notification or two. FAQ How do I charge an Apple Watch? Like the iPhone, the Apple Watch charges through a USB cable that you can plug into the wall (with an adapter) or a Mac. The Apple Watch doesn't have a charging port, however; it uses a magnetic "puck" that sticks to the back of the device to deliver power. How do I change an Apple Watch band? You aren't stuck with the band that came with your Apple Watch. Both Apple and other companies make a variety of straps that you can swap in for a new look. To remove the band, take off the watch, and hold one of the oval-shaped clasps near where the strap attaches, and then slide it off in the opposite direction from the Digital Crown. 