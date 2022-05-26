Should You Buy a Kindle?

A Kindle is a specific brand of e-book reader for reading books and documents available from the Kindle store. This guide will help you determine if you should buy a Kindle based on your budget, how often you read, and any other needs you may have.

Who Should Get a Kindle

A Kindle is a great addition for many users. Here's why you should buy one:



You love reading and want to expand your horizons

You want extra features like being able to highlight passages or look up definitions

You have additional mobility needs and want to use something lighter than a book

You love buying cheap books



Who Shouldn't Get a Kindle

Not everyone needs a Kindle. Here's why not:



You don't read many books or magazines

You already use the Kindle app and don't feel the need for a dedicated device



Why You Should Buy a Kindle

Reading is enjoyed by many of us and using a Kindle can improve that experience immensely. Even though its initial cost is higher, a Kindle can offer a number of benefits more useful than simply buying physical books. Here's a look at the key advantages.



You Love Reading

If you love reading, you almost certainly have an ever growing collection of books. Owning a Kindle means you don't have to worry about having physical space to store them all. Instead, you can store thousands of books on your Kindle, and easily be able to take them wherever you go, instead of having to prioritize the most important ones. Such flexibility is really useful, especially if you regularly travel.



You Like Cheap Books

While not all Kindle books are particularly cheap to buy, generally, there are some very good bargains out there. Free Kindle books are possible to acquire legally while there are often big discounts on books each day. Owning a Kindle means you can buy many books for far less than if you were dependent on a store. You also get those books instantly rather than needing to wait for delivery.



You Want Extra Features

A Kindle doesn't just offer a simple way to read, it also has other features. It's able to translate sections of writing, offer definitions for words via its built-in dictionary, and even has access to Wikipedia. Users can also highlight and add notes so you can keep track of key paragraphs important for you to remember or look back on. It's also possible to see what friends are reading (and you can share passages with them too).



You Have Additional Mobility Needs

Holding a book can be heavy if you have limitations with your upper limbs. A Kindle is much lighter to hold or carry than a regular book, which makes them very convenient for many people. Being able to store multiple books at once is also a huge help when trying to travel light, plus it means you don't have to consider walking to a different room to find the book you wish to read. The Kindle also offers a bright screen and options for enlarging the text, helping anyone with additional eyesight needs.



westend61 / Getty Images

When You Shouldn't Buy a Kindle

While a Kindle is a great gadget to buy for many people, it's not essential for everyone. There are times when you simply don't need one.



You Don't Read Much

It's an obvious one but if you don't read much, you don't need a Kindle. Unlike other tablets, a Kindle is exclusively for reading books and magazines, although you can also use it to listen to audiobooks. If none of that appeals then buying a Kindle is a waste of money. Its key focus is reading—whether books, magazines, or files you transfer to it—and there's nothing else you can do with a Kindle.



You're Happy With the Kindle App

It's possible to use the Kindle app on your smartphone or tablet so you get many of the benefits of a Kindle without needing to buy extra hardware. The Kindle app isn't always as intuitive as the Kindle itself, and the screen is dependent on the quality of your smartphone or tablet, but it's a free app so it's easy use.



Kindle vs. Kindle Paperwhite

There are numerous Kindles available to buy. These include the Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, and Kindle Oasis. Most users will be happy with either the Kindle or Kindle Paperwhite. Here's a look at the similarities and differences between the two.



