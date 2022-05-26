Computers, Laptops & Tablets > Tablets Should You Buy a Kindle? Why it's the ideal gadget for book lovers By Jennifer Allen Jennifer Allen Twitter Writer Swansea University, Staffordshire University Jennifer Allen has been writing about technology since 2010. Her work has appeared in Mashable, TechRadar, and many more publications. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on May 26, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Why You Should Buy a Kindle When You Shouldn't Buy a Kindle Kindle vs. Kindle Paperwhite Is a Kindle Needed for Better Reading? Frequently Asked Questions A Kindle is a specific brand of e-book reader for reading books and documents available from the Kindle store. This guide will help you determine if you should buy a Kindle based on your budget, how often you read, and any other needs you may have. Who Should Get a Kindle A Kindle is a great addition for many users. Here's why you should buy one: You love reading and want to expand your horizonsYou want extra features like being able to highlight passages or look up definitionsYou have additional mobility needs and want to use something lighter than a bookYou love buying cheap books Who Shouldn't Get a Kindle Not everyone needs a Kindle. Here's why not: You don't read many books or magazinesYou already use the Kindle app and don't feel the need for a dedicated device Why You Should Buy a Kindle Reading is enjoyed by many of us and using a Kindle can improve that experience immensely. Even though its initial cost is higher, a Kindle can offer a number of benefits more useful than simply buying physical books. Here's a look at the key advantages. You Love Reading If you love reading, you almost certainly have an ever growing collection of books. Owning a Kindle means you don't have to worry about having physical space to store them all. Instead, you can store thousands of books on your Kindle, and easily be able to take them wherever you go, instead of having to prioritize the most important ones. Such flexibility is really useful, especially if you regularly travel. You Like Cheap Books While not all Kindle books are particularly cheap to buy, generally, there are some very good bargains out there. Free Kindle books are possible to acquire legally while there are often big discounts on books each day. Owning a Kindle means you can buy many books for far less than if you were dependent on a store. You also get those books instantly rather than needing to wait for delivery. You Want Extra Features A Kindle doesn't just offer a simple way to read, it also has other features. It's able to translate sections of writing, offer definitions for words via its built-in dictionary, and even has access to Wikipedia. Users can also highlight and add notes so you can keep track of key paragraphs important for you to remember or look back on. It's also possible to see what friends are reading (and you can share passages with them too). You Have Additional Mobility Needs Holding a book can be heavy if you have limitations with your upper limbs. A Kindle is much lighter to hold or carry than a regular book, which makes them very convenient for many people. Being able to store multiple books at once is also a huge help when trying to travel light, plus it means you don't have to consider walking to a different room to find the book you wish to read. The Kindle also offers a bright screen and options for enlarging the text, helping anyone with additional eyesight needs. westend61 / Getty Images When You Shouldn't Buy a Kindle While a Kindle is a great gadget to buy for many people, it's not essential for everyone. There are times when you simply don't need one. You Don't Read Much It's an obvious one but if you don't read much, you don't need a Kindle. Unlike other tablets, a Kindle is exclusively for reading books and magazines, although you can also use it to listen to audiobooks. If none of that appeals then buying a Kindle is a waste of money. Its key focus is reading—whether books, magazines, or files you transfer to it—and there's nothing else you can do with a Kindle. You're Happy With the Kindle App It's possible to use the Kindle app on your smartphone or tablet so you get many of the benefits of a Kindle without needing to buy extra hardware. The Kindle app isn't always as intuitive as the Kindle itself, and the screen is dependent on the quality of your smartphone or tablet, but it's a free app so it's easy use. Kindle vs. Kindle Paperwhite There are numerous Kindles available to buy. These include the Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, and Kindle Oasis. Most users will be happy with either the Kindle or Kindle Paperwhite. Here's a look at the similarities and differences between the two. Kindle Kindle Paperwhite Average price $89.99 $139.99 Screen size 6-inches 6.8-inches Expected battery life Up to 4 weeks Up to 10 weeks Storage 8GB 8GB Water resistance No IPX8 Both Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite allow you to read books and magazines digitally rather than needing to own physical copies. Both devices offer adjustable brightness and the ability to highlight passages and look up definitions. However, the Kindle Paperwhite offers a superior experience. It has a larger display with thinner borders and a sharper image. The Kindle Paperwhite is also faster than the Kindle with 20% faster page turns. Either the Kindle or Kindle Paperwhite will be sufficient for any keen reader. However, if you want a faster experience that can be used in the pool or bath, and has a better display, you need the Kindle Paperwhite. Do You Need a Kindle to Improve Your Reading Experience? If you're an avid reader, a Kindle is likely to improve your reading experience. It makes it easier to have a collection of books at your fingertips at all times. Also, with the Kindle never getting heavier, any book you want to bring along with you won't weigh down your bag. It's likely you'll take it out with you more often than a regular book. Regular discounts on books and the option to subscribe to Kindle Unlimited also mean you're likely to try different books and expand your horizons. However, you can still do this by heading to a bookstore or by browsing online for physical copies. FAQ What is Kindle Unlimited? Kindle Unlimited is Amazon's subscription-based e-book platform. For a monthly fee, you can choose from a selection of millions of books, magazines, and audio books and read as many as you want as long as your subscription is active. How do I download Kindle books? When you set up a Kindle, you'll tie it to your Amazon account. Once you've done that, you can buy an ebook from Amazon, and you'll have a "Send to Kindle" option when you check out. The procedure is similar when you check out a Kindle book from your library; once you lend it, you'll go directly to Amazon to send it to your Kindle. Alternatively, you can email documents, including some ebooks directly to your Kindle. 