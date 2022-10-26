Sharp's $90 Smartphone Boasts 4-Day Battery Life and Huge Screen

Japanese electronics giant Sharp has returned to the US market with a low-cost, decently-outfitted smartphone called the Rouvo V.

This under-$90 phone is exclusive to the United States, and while many of the features are squarely entry-level, it does boast a few nifty innovations. For instance, the Rouvo V’s battery lasts four full days on a single charge, with over 100 hours of standby time. That’s a lot of surfing and streaming.

Sharp

Another standout feature is the 6.5” HD+ display. This screen boasts a 20:9 aspect ratio, making it a decent option for cinematic experiences while traveling or waiting in line at the bank. The cameras support Full HD and include multiple AI-assisted enhancement features, allowing for Bokeh effects, softened backgrounds, and more.

The remaining specs are not exactly going to set the world on fire, but they will get the job done. Sharp’s new phone features a MediaTek 1.8GHz quad-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal memory (expandable to 128GB.)

Sharp/Verizon

The Rouvo V has IP52 water protection, so it can shrug off water spray and pockets of dust, and includes a fingerprint sensor, a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, and more.

Many of these specs are on the lower side, so this phone has a price to match. The Sharp Rouvo V costs under $90 and is regularly available as a prepaid option at Walmart, and Dollar General, with Verizon acting as the primary carrier. The smartphone is available right now throughout the country.