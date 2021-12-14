How to Share a Wi-Fi Password to Mac

What to Know Share your iPhone password to Mac by holding it near the Mac, joining the network on Mac, and tapping Share Password on your iPhone.

on your iPhone. You need to have your Apple IDs saved to Contacts on both devices.

It's not possible to share a Wi-Fi password to Mac using an Android phone.

This article teaches you how to share a Wi-Fi password to a Mac via multiple different devices. It also looks at any potential issues and how to fix them.



How Do I Share My Wi-Fi Password From My Phone to My Mac?

It's simple to share your Wi-Fi password from your iPhone or iPad providing you know where to look. Here's what to do.



This only works with iOS devices, not Android phones or tablets. You also need to have both devices' Apple IDs saved in the other device's Contacts.

Unlock your iOS device.

On your Mac, click the Wi-Fi icon in the menu bar.

Click the network you want to join.

On your iPhone, tap Share Password.

Your Mac should now connect to the network.



Can I Share a Wi-Fi Password to My Computer?

If you have an iPhone or iPad, you can share a Wi-Fi password to your Mac by following the steps above. Unfortunately, it's not possible to share your password if you have an Android tablet or phone, or you're using a Windows-based computer.



Instead, the best method is to look up your password on your device and type it in manually. Finding your Wi-Fi password on your PC or Mac is relatively straightforward.



Can You Share Wi-Fi Password From iPhone to Laptop?

It's possible to share your Wi-Fi password from your iPhone to your laptop but there are a few rules to bear in mind along the way. Here's a look at them.



You must be using a Mac-based laptop . It's not possible to share a Wi-Fi password from your iPhone to your Windows-based laptop. The only way to do is to look up the password and enter it manually.

. It's not possible to share a Wi-Fi password from your iPhone to your Windows-based laptop. The only way to do is to look up the password and enter it manually. Your iPhone and Mac need to be up to date. Your iPhone needs to be using iOS 11 or above and your Mac needs to use Big Sur or above to be able to share Wi-Fi passwords.

Your iPhone needs to be using iOS 11 or above and your Mac needs to use Big Sur or above to be able to share Wi-Fi passwords. You need to have Apple IDs saved. You need to make sure each device has the other device's Apple ID saved to its Contacts to be able to share Wi-Fi.

You need to make sure each device has the other device's Apple ID saved to its Contacts to be able to share Wi-Fi. The devices need to be physically close to each other. It's not possible to share a password remotely. Both devices need to be physically nearby to do so.



How Do I AirDrop My Wi-Fi Password?

It's not possible to AirDrop your Wi-Fi password but you can AirDrop other passwords through a simple method. Here's how to do it.

