How to Share a Wi-Fi Password From Mac to iPhone

What to Know Add your Apple ID to contacts on both iPhone and Mac.

Move the devices close to each other and tap Share when joining the network on your iPhone.

It's also possible to share with a physical cable via System Preferences > Sharing > Internet Sharing on your Mac.

This article teaches you how to share a Wi-Fi network password from your Mac to an iPhone. It also looks at solutions to fix common issues surrounding doing so.



How Do I Transfer Password From Mac to iPhone?

Sharing your Wi-Fi password from your Mac to your iPhone is far simpler than having to remember the password. Here's how to do it.



Make sure your Mac is already connected to the Wi-Fi network in question before following the steps, and that you have the other person's Apple ID in your contacts list.

Move the iPhone close to your Mac.

On your iPhone, tap Settings.

Tap Wi-Fi.

Tap the network you wish to join. On your Mac, click the Wi-Fi password dialog that appears.

Click Share.

The password is now shared to your iPhone.



Can I Share a Wi-Fi Password From My Mac to My Phone?

You can share a password from your Mac to your phone but there are some things to consider first. Here's a look at what you need to know.



You can only share your password with an iOS device . It's possible to share a password from your Mac to your iPhone or iPad but it isn't possible to do so using an Android device.

. It's possible to share a password from your Mac to your iPhone or iPad but it isn't possible to do so using an Android device. You need to have the Apple ID saved to contacts. Wi-Fi password sharing is done via the contacts listed on your phone. Make sure you have the Apple ID of both devices saved as a contact on each device.

Wi-Fi password sharing is done via the contacts listed on your phone. Make sure you have the Apple ID of both devices saved as a contact on each device. You need to be physically close. You need to have both devices nearby each other to be able to transfer the password. It can't be done remotely.



How Do I Share Wi-Fi From Mac to iPhone?

If you have a USB cable, you can also share your Mac's Wi-Fi connection with your iPhone through a more physical method. This can be useful if you're visiting somewhere with restricted Wi-Fi such as a hotel, or previous methods have failed. Here's what to do.



On your Mac, click the Apple icon. Click System Preferences.

Click Sharing. Click Internet Sharing.

Click the iPhone USB port.

Plug your iPhone into the USB socket of your Mac to share the connection.



How Do I Get Wi-Fi From My Mac to My Phone?

Another method is to use Bluetooth to connect your Mac's Wi-Fi to your phone. Here's what to do.



Again, this method only works with iPhones and iPads. Make sure both devices have Bluetooth switched on.