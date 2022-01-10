How to Share a Wi-Fi Password

What to Know iPhones or iPads can share your Wi-Fi password with other iOS contacts when devices are near each other and the other person tries to sign into your network.

Android: You can go to Settings > Network & Internet , tap the gear icon next to your network, and choose share to generate a QR code others can scan to join your network.

On a Mac, you share your Wi-Fi password with iOS in much the same way you do on an iOS device. On a Windows computer, it's easier to turn your Wi-Fi into a mobile hotspot.

This article provides instructions for how to share your Wi-Fi password with others whether they're using an iPhone, Mac, Windows PC, or Android device.

How Do I Share Wi-Fi With Another iPhone?

When folks come into your home, they may want (or need) to use your Wi-Fi to gain access to the internet. If you're using an iPhone, you can easily share your Wi-Fi password without having to look it up, which is good, because there isn't a way to look up your Wi-Fi password on your iPhone. You can, however, share the password without looking it up.

Unfortunately, there are a few caveats for this to work:

Both you and the person you're planning to share with need to be using an iPhone.

The Apple ID for the person you want to share your Wi-Fi password with must be in your contacts.

You both must have Bluetooth turned on.

Once those conditions are met, then you and your friend should hold your phones near each other while your friend tries to connect to Wi-Fi. You will receive a prompt on your phone to share your Wi-Fi. Tap Share and your friend should be connected.

You can also share your Wi-Fi password to Android devices from your iPhone. It's not the easiest process, though, and you'll need to install a QR code generator to make it happen.

How Can I Share Wi-Fi From My Phone?

If you have an Android phone, you can also share your Wi-Fi with others that you want to allow to join your network, including iPhones or Android phones. Sharing your Wi-Fi on Android is accomplished using a QR code, that can be generated in the Wi-Fi Settings.

How Do I Share Wi-Fi with Someone?

If you're using a computer rather than a mobile device, you can still share your Wi-Fi password, the difference is how you do that.

You can share your Wi-Fi password from a Mac to an iPhone or other iOS device in the same way you share it from iPhone to iPhone (see above). But if you want to share the password with someone who is using an Android or other device, you'll need to look up your Wi-Fi password to share it with them.



A screenshot of the location of the Wi-Fi password in Keychain Access on a Mac.

Once you have the password in-hand, then you can share it with them by writing it down, reading the password to them, or by taking a screenshot and sharing it via text message or email. Just be cautious when using the screenshot method or writing the password down, because you don't want it to fall into the wrong hands.

You can also share your internet connection on a Mac using Wi-Fi, but it's a completely separate and somewhat complicated process.

If you want to share your Wi-Fi password from a Windows computer, the easiest way to manage this is to turn your network into a mobile hotspot. If you don't want to turn your system into a mobile hotspot, then you can use Wi-Fi Sense to share your Wi-Fi password with other computers trying to connect to your network. Or, if you prefer, you can look up your Wi-Fi password and share it by writing it down, taking a screenshot, or some other manual method.

How to view a Wi-Fi password in Windows.

The easiest way to find your Wi-Fi password if you're going this route is to look on your router or modem. In many cases, the network Wi-Fi password is listed on a sticker on the back of your router or modem. If it's not there, then you'll need to do some digging to find it. Usually, it will be in the Wireless Network Properties on Windows or in Keychain Access on a Mac.

