How to Share Screen on Zoom on an iPad

Published on January 30, 2022

What to Know

  • Before starting: Go to Settings > Control Center > Screen Recording. Tap + to enable.
  • During a meeting, go to Share Content > Screen.

This article provides instructions for how to share your screen on an iPad while in a Zoom meeting.

Share Your iPad's Screen on Zoom During the Meeting

If you’re already in a Zoom meeting, it’s pretty easy to start sharing your screen. Here’s how.

  1. In the supper right corner of your screen, tap Share Content.

    Zoom meeting main screen.

  2. Tap Screen.

    Share Content menu options include Screen.

  3. Your iPad screen will begin to record.

    Any notifications you receive while using Screen Share will be visible to everyone in the meeting. Use Do Not Disturb to keep your notifications private.

Share Your iPad's Screen on Zoom Via Control Center

The Control Center provides instant access to many iPad functions, including screen recording. Here’s how to use the Control Center to start sharing your screen during a Zoom meeting.

  1. Swipe down from the upper right corner of your screen to open the iPad's Control Center.

    Opening the Control Center on iPad.

  2. Press Screen Recording. The icon, a filled circle within another circle, looks like a recording indicator light. Its location will depend on how many other controls you have enabled.

    The Screen Recording button, a filled circle.

  3. Choose Zoom on the drop-down menu that appears. Three seconds later, your screen will appear on Zoom.

    A list of apps that support Screen Recording.

Share Your iPad's Screen on Zoom Before Joining the Meeting

If you’re leading the meeting or giving a presentation, you may want to Screen Share as soon as you join the meeting. This option is on the main page of the Zoom app.

  1. From Zoom, tap Share Screen.

    The main page of Zoom.

  2. Enter the meeting ID or Share Key.

    You can start a meeting instantly with your Personal Meeting ID (PMI), but Zoom Support advises against using your PMI for back-to-back meetings or people you meet with infrequently.

    Share Screen requires entering the Meeting ID.

  3. Tap Start Broadcast. Your screen will be visible.

    Screen Share will not start until you tap Start Broadcast.

Why Can’t I Share My iPad Screen On Zoom?

If other people can’t see your screen, there are two things you can do. Try them in this order.

Enable Screen Recording

To make sure the problem isn’t on your end, enable Screen Recording in the Control Center.

  1. Go to Settings > Control Center.

    The Control Center on iPad.

  2. Find Screen Recording. If it isn't in Included Controls, enable it by tapping the green +.

    Screen Recording on the list.

  3. Screen Recording will move to Included Controls.

    Screen Recording is an included control.

Enable Screen Sharing for Participants

If you're not the host, ask the host of the meeting to allow participants to share their screens. Here's how to do so on an iPad.

  1. Tap More. You can find it in the upper right corner of Zoom.

    A Zoom meeting.

  2. Select Security.

    More menu options on Zoom.

  3. Allow Participants to Screen Share.

    The security options in Zoom.

    If the host is using a desktop, they can enable Simultaneous Screen Sharing.

How Do I Turn Off Screen Share?

Now let’s cover how to stop sharing so you can end your presentation gracefully. There are a few different ways to stop sharing.

  1. Press Stop Share in the bottom center of Zoom.

    Stop Share is at the bottom center of Zoom.

  2. Or, press Stop Share in the upper right corner of Zoom.

    Stop Share is in the upper right corner.

  3. Press the Screen Recording icon in status bar.

    The recording icon is a red oval with white circles inside.

  4. Open the Control Center. Press the red Screen Recording button.

    Screen Recording is active in the control center.
