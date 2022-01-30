How to Share Screen on Zoom on an iPad

What to Know Before starting: Go to Settings > Control Center > Screen Recording. Tap + to enable.

During a meeting, go to Share Content > Screen.

This article provides instructions for how to share your screen on an iPad while in a Zoom meeting.

Share Your iPad's Screen on Zoom During the Meeting

If you’re already in a Zoom meeting, it’s pretty easy to start sharing your screen. Here’s how.

In the supper right corner of your screen, tap Share Content. Tap Screen. Your iPad screen will begin to record. Any notifications you receive while using Screen Share will be visible to everyone in the meeting. Use Do Not Disturb to keep your notifications private.

Share Your iPad's Screen on Zoom Via Control Center

The Control Center provides instant access to many iPad functions, including screen recording. Here’s how to use the Control Center to start sharing your screen during a Zoom meeting.

Swipe down from the upper right corner of your screen to open the iPad's Control Center. Press Screen Recording. The icon, a filled circle within another circle, looks like a recording indicator light. Its location will depend on how many other controls you have enabled. Choose Zoom on the drop-down menu that appears. Three seconds later, your screen will appear on Zoom.

Share Your iPad's Screen on Zoom Before Joining the Meeting

If you’re leading the meeting or giving a presentation, you may want to Screen Share as soon as you join the meeting. This option is on the main page of the Zoom app.

From Zoom, tap Share Screen. Enter the meeting ID or Share Key. You can start a meeting instantly with your Personal Meeting ID (PMI), but Zoom Support advises against using your PMI for back-to-back meetings or people you meet with infrequently. Tap Start Broadcast. Your screen will be visible.

Why Can’t I Share My iPad Screen On Zoom?

If other people can’t see your screen, there are two things you can do. Try them in this order.

Enable Screen Recording

To make sure the problem isn’t on your end, enable Screen Recording in the Control Center.

Go to Settings > Control Center. Find Screen Recording. If it isn't in Included Controls, enable it by tapping the green +. Screen Recording will move to Included Controls.

Enable Screen Sharing for Participants

If you're not the host, ask the host of the meeting to allow participants to share their screens. Here's how to do so on an iPad.

Tap More. You can find it in the upper right corner of Zoom. Select Security. Allow Participants to Screen Share. If the host is using a desktop, they can enable Simultaneous Screen Sharing.

How Do I Turn Off Screen Share?

Now let’s cover how to stop sharing so you can end your presentation gracefully. There are a few different ways to stop sharing.