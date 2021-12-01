How to Share a PowerPoint on Zoom

What to Know Anybody can share a PowerPoint on a Zoom call, but may need permission from the call’s organizer.

To see notes, you’ll need a second screen to divide the view or have your notes on a separate device.

In this article, we’ll discuss how to share a PowerPoint, or any presentation, on Zoom. For simpler presentations, you can do this in a few clicks, but for more complex presentations, you may want some more tools.



How Do You Share a PowerPoint in a Zoom Meeting?

For a presentation where you don’t need to see your notes, sharing a PowerPoint is a quick process.



Open your presentation, and close any windows you won't need. This will limit clutter and distractions.

Log into your Zoom call and when you’re ready to present, click Share Screen at the bottom. Choose your presentation from the menu.

Lifewire When using a single screen, you should always pick the specific program you want to share. This will protect your personal data and prevent pop-ups and other interruptions. Go to the Slide Show tab in PowerPoint and click From Beginning. For the smoothest presentation, do this before anyone else joins the call, where possible.

Use the controls in the lower left-hand corner or keyboard controls to move through your presentation as usual.

Be sure to click on the Presentation window if you’re going to use keyboard controls. PowerPoint won’t acknowledge inputs from the keyboard unless you’ve deliberately clicked on the window.

How Do You Share a PowerPoint With Zoom and Still See Notes?



The best way to see your notes is to use a second monitor and use PowerPoint’s Presenter View tools. This puts your notes and controls on one screen, visible only to you, and your presentation on the other.



Open your PowerPoint and go to Presenter View to see your notes. This will open two windows: The presentation, and the control panel. Lifewire Drag the control panel to your primary screen, and the presentation window to your second screen. You’ll be able to see and control your presentation while looking directly into your webcam, if you’re using it, and you won’t have to hold your neck at an angle to use the controls.

Log into the Zoom call and click Share Screen at the bottom. Choose your presentation window.

If you’ll need to present other documents or materials in addition to your presentation, have them open and minimized on your screen screen, and share your second monitor instead. This lets you quickly bring those materials up without disrupting your flow.

Tips for a Better Zoom Presentation



If you’re not the organizer of the call, contact them and ask what permissions have been set up and whether you’ll need to be given permission to share your screen.

For presentations with multiple people sharing the same presentation, book a call a day before and practice “handing off” control of the slides in Zoom. Alternately, the person sharing their screen should be prepared to move to the next slide when cued. Everyone should also have an up-to-date copy of the presentation so if somebody drops out of the meeting, the presentation can continue.

