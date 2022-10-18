How to Share a Google Form

What to Know Share with collaborators: Three dots > Add Collaborators . Enter email addresses, adjust permissions > Done .

> . Enter email addresses, adjust permissions > . Alternatively: Send button > Send via email tab > Add editor . Add email address, adjust permissions > Done.

button > tab > . Add email address, adjust permissions > Done. Share with respondents: Send button at the top. Then, choose how you'd like to share (embed, social media, etc.)

This article walks you through how to share a form created in Google Forms. We’ll show you how to add collaborators to work on the form together along with ways to share the form with respondents.

How to Share Google Forms With Collaborators

If you want input from others to build a Google Forms survey or questionnaire, you can add collaborators and adjust their permissions based on what you need them to do.



You'll need first to open the box to add collaborators or editors to your form. You can do this in one of two ways: Select the three dots on the top right of the form and pick Add collaborators .

on the top right of the form and pick . Select the Send button at the top, go to the Send via email tab, and pick Add editor on the bottom left. When the "Add editors to (name of your survey)" window opens, enter the name(s), email address(es), or group(s) in the box at the top. Select the gear icon in the top right corner to adjust the permissions. Then, check the boxes for those items you want to apply. When you finish, select the arrow on the top left to go back.

Below General access, choose either Restricted or Anyone with the link in the drop-down box. If you choose Restricted, then only those collaborators you’re sharing with will have access. Optionally, check the box to Notify people which sends an email to your editor(s), and include a Message if you like. You may see an additional option for Viewer when you select the Editor drop-down box next to those you’re sharing with. Viewer means the person would only have read-only access and not have the ability to make any changes or add any information. Select Send to share access to the form.

How to Share Google Forms With Respondents

When you finish setting up your form and are ready for others to fill it out, you have a few ways to share it.

You can send a link to the form in an email, copy a link to the form that you can paste wherever you like, or get the code to embed it on your website. You can also share the link in a post on Facebook or Twitter directly from the form.

For all sharing options, begin by selecting the Send button on the top right of the form.



Send a Link to the Form Via Email

You can send a link directly via Google Forms.

In the Send Form window, select the Email tab. Add the email addresses for the respondents in the To field. Optionally, change the Subject which defaults to the name of the form. Complete the Message you want to include in the email body. If you want to send the form in the email along with the link, check the box for Include form in email. Select Send on the bottom right. If you have a File Upload question in your form, the Include form in email option is grayed out.

Copy a Link to the Form to Paste Elsewhere

With just a link, you can send the form to anyone.

In the Send Form window, select the Link tab. You’ll see the URL for your form in the Link field. To shorten the URL before you copy it, check the box for Shorten URL. Whether you use the full URL or the shortened one, select the Copy button when you’re ready. This places the link on your clipboard for you to paste where you like.

Get the Embed Code for Your Blog or Website

The embed code will allow you display the form right on your site.

In the Send Form window, select the Embed tab. To customize the size of the box that holds the form on your site, you can enter the Width and/or Height in those corresponding boxes. This then adjusts the code for you. When you finish, select the Copy button. This places the HTML code on your clipboard for you to paste on your site.

Share on Facebook or Twitter

Of course, in order to reach the most amount of people, social media is the way to go.

In the Send Form window, select either the Facebook or Twitter icon on the right. You’ll see these icons regardless of which tab you’re viewing. Sign into the corresponding social media site when prompted. Then, complete your message and post it as you normally would.