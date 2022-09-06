Social Media > Instagram How to Share a Facebook Post to Instagram Increase the number of people seeing your posts by linking the platforms By Andrew Martins Andrew Martins Twitter Writer Ramapo College of New Jersey Andrew Martins is an award-winning journalist with a decade of professional experience and a life-long passion for technology. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on September 6, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Set Up Sharing Share Individual FB Posts to Instagram Frequently Asked Questions What to Know On Facebook: Account Settings > Accounts Center > Sharing across profiles. Select FB account in Share from section > turn on automatic sharing for your Facebook stories, posts, or both. This article explains how to share a Facebook post to an Instagram account. How to Set Up Sharing Facebook Posts to Instagram It's easy to automatically share your Facebook posts to your Instagram account if you use the following steps to set it all up. These steps apply both to the desktop version of Facebook, as well as the mobile app. Open your account settings by either tapping the hamburger menu at the top right of the mobile app or clicking the drop-down menu on the top right of the desktop version of Facebook. From there go to Settings and Privacy > Settings. Once at the next Settings screen, scroll down on the left side of the screen and either tap or click the Accounts Center option. Once at the Accounts Center menu, you can connect either your Facebook and Instagram accounts by following the prompts at the Profiles menu. If you've already done that, select Sharing across profiles and select your Facebook account. After selecting your Facebook account, you will see a new prompt showing where your future content will be shared from and where it will be shared to. To begin automatically sharing your Facebook stories and posts, activate the options you want. How to Share Individual Facebook Posts to an Instagram Account If you'd rather share your Facebook content in a more piecemeal way, you can choose when a post gets shared on your Instagram as you compose it on Facebook. Your accounts must already be linked in order for this to work. Begin by composing a post on Facebook. Whether you're using the mobile app or desktop version, you can choose to share the post with your connected Instagram account by tapping or clicking the Instagram logo. The next screen will be the Sharing to Instagram page. This is where you will see your connected Instagram account next to a toggle switch. Click or tap the switch to allow just this post to go to your Instagram profile. Finish creating your post and hit publish. It should now show up both on your Facebook and Instagram feeds. FAQ How do I connect Instagram to Facebook? To connect Instagram to Facebook in the Instagram app, go to your profile and tap Menu > Settings > Accounts Center > Accounts > Add accounts. Choose Facebook and log into your Facebook account. How do I unlink Facebook and Instagram? To unlink Facebook from Instagram, open the Instagram app and go to your profile. Tap Menu > Settings > Accounts Center > Accounts, then tap Remove next to your Facebook account. Is Instagram owned by Facebook? Yes. Instagram was purchased by Facebook.Inc, now known as Meta, in 2012. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit