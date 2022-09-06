How to Share a Facebook Post to Instagram

What to Know On Facebook: Account Settings > Accounts Center > Sharing across profiles .

> . Select FB account in Share from section > turn on automatic sharing for your Facebook stories, posts, or both.



This article explains how to share a Facebook post to an Instagram account.



How to Set Up Sharing Facebook Posts to Instagram

It's easy to automatically share your Facebook posts to your Instagram account if you use the following steps to set it all up. These steps apply both to the desktop version of Facebook, as well as the mobile app.



Open your account settings by either tapping the hamburger menu at the top right of the mobile app or clicking the drop-down menu on the top right of the desktop version of Facebook. From there go to Settings and Privacy > Settings. Once at the next Settings screen, scroll down on the left side of the screen and either tap or click the Accounts Center option. Once at the Accounts Center menu, you can connect either your Facebook and Instagram accounts by following the prompts at the Profiles menu. If you've already done that, select Sharing across profiles and select your Facebook account. After selecting your Facebook account, you will see a new prompt showing where your future content will be shared from and where it will be shared to. To begin automatically sharing your Facebook stories and posts, activate the options you want.

How to Share Individual Facebook Posts to an Instagram Account

If you'd rather share your Facebook content in a more piecemeal way, you can choose when a post gets shared on your Instagram as you compose it on Facebook. Your accounts must already be linked in order for this to work.

Begin by composing a post on Facebook. Whether you're using the mobile app or desktop version, you can choose to share the post with your connected Instagram account by tapping or clicking the Instagram logo. The next screen will be the Sharing to Instagram page. This is where you will see your connected Instagram account next to a toggle switch. Click or tap the switch to allow just this post to go to your Instagram profile.

Finish creating your post and hit publish. It should now show up both on your Facebook and Instagram feeds.

