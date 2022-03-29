This article covers how to set up a new Android tablet. The steps here also work for older Android tablets which need to be set up after a factory reset.

How to Set Up a New Android Tablet

Follow these steps to set up a new Android tablet.

Android tablets not made by Google often have additional steps which replace or are in addition to default steps. Samsung, for example, has a unique data transfer feature which replaces a step in the setup process. In most cases, however, steps will appear in the order below with only slight tweaks.

Press the power button to turn on the Android. While the location varies between devices, it's typically on the top or right edge of the tablet.

A welcome screen will appear. It includes a drop-down menu in order to choose the default language. Change the language if desired and then select Start.

The next screen may show terms and services you must agree with to use the device. Select the radio buttons next to each and then tap Agree.

Select a Wi-Fi network from the list of networks that appear. You will need to input the network's password if the Wi-Fi network is password protected. Alternatively, you may be able to use mobile data if your tablet supports it and you have a SIM card installed.

The next screen will ask if you'd like to copy apps & data from a prior device. You can select Don't Copy or Copy as you prefer. If you choose Copy, follow the on-screen instructions to copy data from your previous Android device.

You will be asked to log in to your Google account. This process requires a Google ID and password, as well as two-factor authentication if you have it set up on your account. Most Android tablets will let you skip this step, if desired. It's possible to add a Google account after set up is complete. An Android tablet not linked to a Google Account will not be able to use the Google Play store to download apps or use Google services.

The next screen displays optional Google account services, such as Google Drive and location services. Turn services on or off with the slider next to each option. Turn on the services you want to use and then tap Accept.

You may be asked to set up Google Assistant. Select Continue and follow the prompts to enable Google Assistant. Alternatively, you can select No Thanks to move to the next step. You can set up Google Assistant later if desired.

You will now secure your tablet. A variety of options may appear including a password, PIN, pattern, fingerprint, and face recognition. Select the option you prefer and follow the instructions for it. Don't worry about selecting the best option, as you can change this setting after set up is complete.