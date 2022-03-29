Computers, Laptops & Tablets > Tablets How to Set Up a New Android Tablet 10 quick steps will get you up and running By Matthew S. Smith Matthew S. Smith Twitter Writer Beloit College Matthew S. Smith has been writing about consumer tech since 2007. Formerly the Lead Editor at Digital Trends, he's also written for PC Mag, TechHive, and others. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on March 29, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Tablets Android Amazon What to Know A new Android tablet will begin set up when it's powered on.Internet access and a Google account are necessary to set up all Android features. Tablet manufactures may add custom set up options with additional steps. This article covers how to set up a new Android tablet. The steps here also work for older Android tablets which need to be set up after a factory reset. How to Set Up a New Android Tablet Follow these steps to set up a new Android tablet. Android tablets not made by Google often have additional steps which replace or are in addition to default steps. Samsung, for example, has a unique data transfer feature which replaces a step in the setup process. In most cases, however, steps will appear in the order below with only slight tweaks. Press the power button to turn on the Android. While the location varies between devices, it's typically on the top or right edge of the tablet. A welcome screen will appear. It includes a drop-down menu in order to choose the default language. Change the language if desired and then select Start. The next screen may show terms and services you must agree with to use the device. Select the radio buttons next to each and then tap Agree. Select a Wi-Fi network from the list of networks that appear. You will need to input the network's password if the Wi-Fi network is password protected. Alternatively, you may be able to use mobile data if your tablet supports it and you have a SIM card installed. The next screen will ask if you'd like to copy apps & data from a prior device. You can select Don't Copy or Copy as you prefer. If you choose Copy, follow the on-screen instructions to copy data from your previous Android device. You will be asked to log in to your Google account. This process requires a Google ID and password, as well as two-factor authentication if you have it set up on your account. Most Android tablets will let you skip this step, if desired. It's possible to add a Google account after set up is complete. An Android tablet not linked to a Google Account will not be able to use the Google Play store to download apps or use Google services. The next screen displays optional Google account services, such as Google Drive and location services. Turn services on or off with the slider next to each option. Turn on the services you want to use and then tap Accept. You may be asked to set up Google Assistant. Select Continue and follow the prompts to enable Google Assistant. Alternatively, you can select No Thanks to move to the next step. You can set up Google Assistant later if desired. You will now secure your tablet. A variety of options may appear including a password, PIN, pattern, fingerprint, and face recognition. Select the option you prefer and follow the instructions for it. Don't worry about selecting the best option, as you can change this setting after set up is complete. Set up is complete when you see the Android Home Screen appear. Do You Need a Google Account to Set Up a Tablet? A Google Account is not required to set up an Android tablet, and you can skip several steps in the setup process. This will disable key features, however, including the Google Play store and Google services like Gmail or Maps. Most users will prefer to use a Google Account. How Do I Connect My Tablet to My Google Account? A new Android tablet will connect to your Google account when you enter your Google ID and password during the set up process. You can also add a Google account in Android's settings if you skip this part of set up. FAQ How do I take a screenshot on my Android tablet? You can capture your Android tablet screen using two methods. The fastest is to press Power and Volume Down simultaneously. Alternatively, ask Google Assistant to "Take a screenshot." How do I update an Android tablet? Your tablet may check for and install updates automatically, but you can also check for a new version of Android in the menu. Go to Settings > Software Update, and if new software is available, tap Download and Install. How do I reset an Android tablet? Unless you're getting rid of it after you clear all of its data, you should back up your Android tablet first. Then, go to Settings > System > Advanced > Reset options > Erase all data (factory reset). Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit