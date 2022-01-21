How to Set Up HTC Vive

What to Know Clear enough space in your room that you have a 2M x 2M play area.

Download Steam and install SteamVR.

Follow the on-screen instructions for hardware and software setup.



This guide will walk you through setting up your HTC Vive virtual reality headset.

How Do You Set Up a Vive Headset?

You need a clear space to use the Vive and you'll also need a Steam account.

Mount your lighthouse tracking sensors in opposite corners of your VR playspace, ideally with at least 6.5ft of diagonal space between them. Make sure it's clear of furniture or potential tripping hazards and within reach of your desktop PC. Then connect the power cables to the Lighthouse sensors and turn them on. The Lighthouse base stations react very poorly with reflective surfaces like mirrors, framed pictures, or glass cabinets. Be sure to move them out of the play area, or cover them with something non-reflective when playing and setting up your Vive headset. Valve If you don't have it already, download Steam and install. Once installed, login with an existing account, or make a new Steam account.

Search for and install SteamVR.

Plug your headset into the link box with its USB, power, and HDMI connectors, then connect the link box to your desktop PC with the HDMI and USB cables. Connect the power cable to the link box. Also power on your controllers using the lower central button. Your PC will then install a lot of drivers for the new devices. Wait for that to complete before continuing. When it's finished, you should see a green light on both controllers.

Start up SteamVR within in Steam. When given the option choose a Room Scale, or a Standing Only experience. Follow the on screen instructions to orientate the controllers, set the floor height, and—using a room-scale space—set the boundaries of your virtual play area. If you encounter problems with any of the sensors, controllers, or the headset being detected, use the SteamVR options menu for help with pairing or detection. The room-scale play area designation step can be particularly finicky at times, especially when it comes to defining edges near walls, so you may need to repeat that step a couple of times to get it right. From there you can put on the headset and begin using it. You have the ability to buy games, install them, and play them from within VR, or just explore Valve's default virtual play spaces with different environments, items, and games you can play there. Alternatively, remove the headset and purchase any games or experiences you want to play and install them as you would any other Steam game, before donning the headset to begin playing.

How Long Does It Take to Set up HTC Vive?

If you don't encounter any hiccups, you should be able to setup your Vive within 30 minutes. The first time you do it, however, you are likely to need to double check some settings, and installing software can take some time depending on your PC and internet connection.

Setting aside an hour and a half to get everything sorted is a good idea, but it may take a little longer in some cases.

Once it's up and running, however, you should be able to set things up in just a few minutes next time you want to play.

How Do I Start Vive?

Any time you want to start playing a VR game or experience with your HTC Vive, just start up your PC, start up Steam, and select SteamVR in the top right-hand corner. As long as all your Lighthouse sensors and controllers are powered on, they should all be automatically detected and you can put on your headset and start playing.

Why Is My HTC Vive Not Working?

Troubleshooting VR hardware isn't easy, as even half a decade on from the HTC Vive's release, it can still have some frustrating problems. Fortunately, there are tutorials, and plenty of help guides around to help with your specific issues.

The best way to figure out your problem is to search for the exact issue you have, as you'll likely find someone else who has encountered it. However, here are a few good ideas worth trying if you can't find more specific help: