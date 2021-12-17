What to Know Plug the HomePod Mini in, and hold your iPhone, iPod Touch, or iPad close to it.

Wait for the HomePod Mini card to pop up on your device, and follow the on-screen instructions.

Manual setup: Open the Home app > + > Add Accessory, and hold the iPhone close to the HomePod or scan the QR code.

This article explains how to set up a HomePod Mini.

How Do I Set Up a HomePod Mini?

The HomePod Mini has limited physical controls and doesn’t have a display, so you set it up using an iPhone, iPod Touch, or an iPad. The device needs to be signed in to your Apple ID account, connected to iCloud, connected to the same Wi-Fi network you plan to use with your HomePod Mini, and Bluetooth needs to be enabled.

The HomePod Mini does not support Bluetooth audio streaming. It only uses Bluetooth during the setup process.

Here’s how to set up a HomePod Mini:



Plug in the HomePod Mini using the included power adapter or any other compatible USB power source, and wait for it to power on.

Jeremy Laukkonen / Lifewire When you see a pulsing white light and hear a chime, it’s ready to go. Unlock your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch, and hold it near the HomePod Mini.

Wait for your device to recognize the HomePod Mini, and tap Setup.

If your phone doesn’t recognize your HomePod Mini, open Home > + > Add Accessory, scan the QR code, or tap More options and follow the on-screen instructions. Select the room where you will use the HomePod Mini, and tap Continue.

Tap Not Now to proceed with setup.

If you plan on using the HomePod as an Apple TV Speaker, tap that option and follow the on-screen prompts, then return to these instructions. Tap Recognize My Voice or Don’t Recognize My Voice.

Select Recognize My Voice if you want the HomePod to use your Siri voice profile. If you don’t, some features won’t work. Select Use Personal Results or Don’t Use Personal Results.

If you selected Recognize My Voice, then the Use Personal Results will allow you to access messages and appointments through the HomePod. Nobody else will be able to access your information, as their voices won’t match your Siri voice profile. Tap Continue.

Tap Agree.

Tap Transfer Settings.

Center the HomePod Mini in the camera window, and wait for your device to recognize the HomePod Mini.

Wait for your HomePod Mini to complete the setup process.

Your HomePod Mini is now ready to use. Follow the prompts to learn what you can do with your HomePod, or tap the X to finish.



How Do I Connect My HomePod Mini to Wi-Fi?

If you set up your HomePod Mini using an iPhone, iPod Touch, or iPad that’s connected to your Wi-Fi network, then it will automatically transfer the necessary settings to the HomePod Mini. When that happens, your HomePod Mini will connect to your Wi-Fi network without any additional input.

If you need to change the Wi-Fi network information for your HomePod Mini to connect to a different network, or it has the incorrect settings, you can manually connect your HomePod Mini to Wi-Fi in the Home app.



Your HomePod Mini can only connect to the network that you connected your iPhone to. Make sure you connect your iPhone to the correct Wi-Fi network before proceeding.

Open the Home app.

Long press the HomePod Mini.

Scroll down by pressing near the bottom of the screen and dragging up.

Tap Move HomePod to (new network).

Wait for the Wi-Fi network to update.



How Do I Connect My iPhone to My HomePod Mini?

When you set up your HomePod Mini, it’s automatically connected to your iPhone through your Apple ID. If it isn’t, make sure that your iPhone is signed in to the same Apple ID as the device you initially used to set up your HomePod Mini.

If you want to use your HomePod Mini as a speaker for your phone, you can select it as the audio output: