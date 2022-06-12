How to Set Up a Google Chromecast

What to Know First, plug your Chromecast into an open HDMI port on your TV.

Then, connect the power cable to the Chromecast and a USB port or outlet (Chromecast Ultra).

Finally, Download the Google Home app from the App Store or Play Store and follow the instructions.

This article will walk you through the steps needed to set up a Google Chromecast on your TV and Wi-Fi.

How to Start Using Your Chromecast

Setting up a Chromecast is relatively quick and painless, but there are a few steps you have to go through to get there.

Plug the Chromecast into an open HDMI port on your TV and the power cable into a spare USB port or, if you prefer (or are using a Chromecast Ultra) a power outlet. Then turn the TV on, and use your remote to select the correct HDMI input for the Chromecast. If you don't have it already installed, download the Google Home app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Google Home for iOS Google Home for Android Follow the on-screen instructions to select your chosen Google account and when prompted, give permission to access nearby devices, and your location data. The app will then look for local devices. If prompted, select that you're setting up a Chromecast from the list of possible devices. When it finds your Chromecast, select Next. If you cancel this process for some reason and need to return to it, open the Google Home app, select the + icon in the top-left corner, followed by Set up Device > New Device > Home.

You should then see a four-character code appear on your TV. Make sure it matches the one on your phone, then select Next, and when prompted, agree to the legal terms.

If you want to agree to Google's data sharing, do so, then if you want to, select a named location within your home for the Chroemcast. You'll also have options to set up Google Assistant and Link Radio Services to your Chromecast, if you wish. When prompted to set up a Wi-Fi connection, do so by selecting your Wi-Fi network and entering in the password. Change the Network on Your Chromecast to Connect to New Wi-Fi Afterward, you can take the optional tutorial, or select the final Next to finalize the setup.

How to Connect to a TV

Connecting your Chromecast to your TV is as simple as plugging it into an available HDMI port and then connecting the power cable to an appropriate outlet. That can be a simple spare USB port on the TV if you're using a standard Chromecast, or a power outlet if you're using a Chromecast Ultra.

The setup process takes a little more input, but follow the above steps and you'll have your Chromecast set up for streaming in no time.



How to Connect to Wi-Fi

Connecting your Chromecast to your Wi-Fi network is quick and easy; just follow the on-screen instructions. You'll need to know the name of your network and your Wi-Fi password, but input the information when prompted, and your Chromecast will automatically connect and stay connected.