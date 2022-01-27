How to Set Up HTC Vive Full Body Tracking

What to Know Buy and set up one or more wireless Vive Trackers.

Pair the Vive trackers with your SteamVR install as additional controllers.

Not all games support full body VR tracking, and others will require additional setup to work.

This guide will explain how to set up full body tracking in HTC Vive games use Vive Tracker accessories.

How Do I Get Full Body Tracking in My HTC Vive?

The best way to get full-body tracking—or as close as you can get with an HTC Vive—is with the official Vive tracker wireless accessories. These can be attached to various body parts, controllers, or external devices for improved functionality with your HTV Vive.

In games that support Vive Tracker inputs, you'll be able to expand the amount of you that is tracked in-game. Attaching Vive Trackers to your wrists, ankles, and waist, will let you track almost your entire body.

Buy between one and five Vive trackers. Start samovar on your PC, and in the options menu, navigate to Devices > Pair Controller.

When prompted, select I want to pair a different kind of controller. Then select HTC Vive Tracker. Follow the on screen instructions to complete the pairing process. Repeat as necessary for however many Vive Trackers you want to use. Attach the Vive Tracker to whatever body part you want to track in game. Alternatively, it can also be used to track custom controllers like sports bats and rackets, guns, or a attached to a pet's collar so you can make sure you don't step on them while playing. It can also be attached to an external camera to make mixed reality videos.

Play your favorite games to enjoy your full body in VR. Only a handful of SteamVR games support full body tracking. Make sure the game you want to play supports it before buying Vive Trackers.

Does HTC Vive Have Full Body Tracking?

The HTC Vive doesn't have full body tracking with its default kit: only head and hand tracking. However, with Vive Trackers, you can expand its tracking capabilities to full body.

There are also third party accessories which can enable greater body tracking for the HTC Vive, though their support is even more limited than Vive Trackers, so be wary before buying into niche hardware options.

How Can I Improve My HTC Vive Tracking?

HTC Vive Lightouse sensors still offer some of the best tracking of any VR headset, but they are external sensors, which means occlusion can be a problem. Ensure your sensors are mounted up high and preferably in opposite corners of your play space. to give them a full view of your play area.

It's a good idea to remove anything which could impede their line of sight, too.

While playing, do your best not to get too close to the sensors, especially underneath them, or to turn into a tight corner where the sensors may not be able to see the headset and/or controllers.