How to Set Up Emergency Contacts on iPhone

The Emergency Contacts feature of the iPhone makes it easy for you to contact trusted people in an emergency. It also makes it easy for strangers to get help for you when you may not be able to help yourself. This article explains how to set up emergency contacts and how to access them when you need them.

How Do I Set Up Emergency Contacts on iPhone?

Among the many useful things that the pre-installed Health app offers is Emergency Contacts. By adding Emergency Contacts to your iPhone, you can quickly contact the most important people in your life. To add Emergency Contacts in Health, follow these steps:

To add Emergency Contacts this way, you'll need to set up a Medical ID first (something we strongly recommend; it's very useful!). Open the Health app. Tap your profile photo in the top right. Tap Medical ID. Tap Edit. Tap add emergency contact. Browse or search your address book for the contact you want to add and tap them. Tap their relationship to you. Tap Done to save the new emergency contact.

Want to make sure that a call from your emergency contacts can get through to you even if you've got Do Not Disturb enabled? Go to the person in your Phone or Contacts app > Edit > Ringtone > move Emergency Bypass slider to on/green.

How Do I Add an Emergency Contact on My iPhone?

The Health app isn't the only place you can add emergency contacts. You can do it right from the Phone app where you manage contacts, too. Here's how:

Tap the Phone app. Tap Contacts or Recents. If you're in Contacts , tap the person's name.

, tap the person's name. If you're in Recents, tap the i next to their name. Tap Add to Emergency Contacts. If the person has more than one phone number stored, choose which phone number to use for the emergency contact. Tap the contact's relationship to you. This opens your Medical ID in the Health app. Review the addition and tap Done to save the change.

To remove an Emergency Contact, go to Health > profile photo > Medical ID > Edit > tap the red icon next to the contact you want to remove > Delete.

How Do I Get Emergency Contacts on My Locked iPhone?

Hopefully you won't need to use these instructions, but if there's an emergency and you need to access your—or someone else's—emergency contacts to make an emergency call on an iPhone, follow these steps:

Press and hold the Side and Volume Down buttons. Release the buttons when the slide to power off / Medical ID / Emergency SOS options appear. Slide Medical ID left to right. The user's Medical ID appears. Tap one of the phone numbers in the Emergency Contacts section to call that contact.