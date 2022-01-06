How to Set Up Pixel 6 Phone Buttons

What to Know Head into the Settings app and select Settings > Gestures to find a bevy of gesture-related options.

This article explains how Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users can switch between gesture-based and button-based screen and menu navigation.

How Do I Set Up the Navigation Buttons on a Pixel 6?

One of the biggest draws when it comes to the Pixel 6 and the Android ecosystem as a whole is the ability to customize it exactly to your liking. Everything from the wallpaper to the specific app launcher you want to use can be altered, leaving you with a smartphone that feels unique to you. One of the more important changes you can make to your phone is how you actually navigate through every screen, with gesture-based navigation a more retro three-button navigation style being your two choices.

If you prefer the classic feel of three buttons at the bottom of every screen, the following is how you can activate it through Android's system menus.

To switch to the three-button navigation method, begin by opening your Pixel 6's Settings app.

Once in the Settings app, select System > Gestures > System Navigation to access the Pixel 6's navigation options. From here, select 3-Button Navigation to enable the

Go back, Home and switch apps buttons. Once chosen, you will now have the classic three-button setup at the bottom of your screen.

What Are the Three Navigation Buttons?

Despite a short period of time during the Android Pie era where they were removed from the operating system, Android has almost always offered a three-button navigation system in some capacity. This classic method of getting around the smartphone's various screens and systems has gone through some different iterations, but more recent versions have relegated it to an option you have to consciously select, rather than the system default.

Traditionally, the three buttons are Go back, Home and switch apps. The three buttons work as follows:

Go back provides a quick option if you want to return to the previous menu or screen, rather than having to swipe from right to left when using gestures.

The home button is a way to get out of whatever app or menu you're currently browsing to head straight to the device's home screen, rather than having to swipe upwards from the bottom of the device.

Once tapped, the switch apps button would pull every active app you have open and organize them into a cascading line of windows. Since Android has long been capable of multi-tasking, this button allows you to quickly switch between different apps or choose which ones to shut down with a quick upward swipe.

Once activated, the three navigation buttons typically remain at the bottom of the screen, regardless of what app is running in the foreground.

