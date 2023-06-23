What to Know Make sure your iPhone is up to date and your vehicle is started in a well-ventilated area.

Wired connections: Connect your iPhone to your car's USB port, and then follow the on-screen instructions.

Wireless connections: Follow your car's procedure to pair your iPhone to the vehicle’s infotainment system.

This article explains how to set up Apple CarPlay in various vehicle makes and models, including basic wired connection instructions and specific wireless connection instructions for several manufacturers.

Most manufacturers, and Apple, recommend starting your car before setting up CarPlay. Before starting your car, make sure you’re in a well-ventilated outdoor area. Also, make sure your vehicle is in Park and the parking brake is activated.

How to Set Up Apple CarPlay

Most vehicles that work with CarPlay support a wired Lightning connection and use the same basic setup procedure. Some vehicles that use this same procedure include brands like Chrysler and Dodge, General Motors brands like Chevy and Buick, and others like Mazda, Nissan, and Subaru.

In vehicles that support wired and wireless CarPlay, you can typically use the same basic wired setup procedure and then connect wirelessly or via a wired connection in the future. If your vehicle only supports wireless connections, you must perform the initial pairing using a different procedure.



Before you try to set up CarPlay, make sure to update iOS on your phone, and verify that Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Siri are all on.

Here’s how to set up Apple CarPlay with a wired connection:

Start your vehicle. Connect a Lightning cable to your phone. Connect the other end of the cable to the appropriate USB port in your vehicle. The USB port may have a CarPlay or generic smartphone icon. If you have multiple unmarked USB ports, try each until you establish a connection. I find patience to be helpful here, as it takes a moment for the connection to happen. Tap the CarPlay or Project icon on your infotainment screen if nothing happens. Follow any instructions on the infotainment screen, and select Connect, Accept, or Yes to proceed. Tap Allow or Yes on your iPhone. If your vehicle supports wireless CarPlay, you will typically receive a prompt to enable that feature at this time. Your vehicle is now set up to use CarPlay.

How to Set Up Wireless Apple CarPlay in Toyota Vehicles

Some Toyota models support wireless CarPlay. These models typically also support wired connections, so you can effectively set up wireless by first connecting via a Lightning cable. After that initial connection, you’ll be able to connect wirelessly. You can also perform the initial setup wirelessly, which is useful if you don’t have a Lightning cable handy.

Here’s how to start using wireless CarPlay in a Toyota:



Start your vehicle. On your vehicle’s infotainment screen, tap Settings (gear icon) > Bluetooth & devices > Add another device > Search for devices. Select your iPhone from the list of devices. Follow the on-screen prompts, and select Yes when the system asks if you want to enable CarPlay. On your iPhone, tap Allow, Yes, or Use. Apple CarPlay is now connected wirelessly.

How to Set Up Wireless Apple CarPlay in GM Vehicles

Some GM vehicles, including Buick, Chevrolet, and others support both wired and wireless CarPlay. If you want to use wireless CarPlay with these systems instead of connecting via Lightning cable, you need to pair your phone to the infotainment system.

Here’s how to set up wireless CarPlay in a compatible GM vehicle:



Start your vehicle. Tap the phone icon on the infotainment screen. Tap Add Phone, Pair Device, Connect Phone, or +. Select your phone from the list. Verify the pairing code, and tap Pair. Apple CarPlay is now connected wirelessly.

How to Set Up Wireless Apple CarPlay in BMW Vehicles

BMWs with the iDrive system don’t support wired CarPlay, so you need to perform the initial setup wirelessly and establish future connections wirelessly as well.

Here’s how to set up wireless CarPlay in a BMW:



Start the vehicle. Navigate to Settings > General > CarPlay on your iPhone. Navigate to Com > Mobile Devices on the iDrive screen in your BMW. Tap + New Device in iDrive. Select Phone calls and audio in iDrive, then select your iPhone. Tap Pair and Allow on your iPhone. Tap Confirm note and connect to Apple CarPlay in iDrive. Wireless CarPlay is now set up, and you can switch between CarPlay and iDrive by navigating the Com menu in iDrive, and selecting BMW iDrive or Apple CarPlay.

How to Set Up Wireless Apple CarPlay in Ford Vehicles

The connection process for Ford varies depending on what version of Sync you have. Sync 3 requires a wired connection, and you can use the basic connection procedure outlined above. Sync 4 and 4a allow wireless connections, and you can set them up wirelessly.

Here’s how to set up wireless CarPlay with Sync 4 in Ford:



Start the vehicle. Press Home > Phone > Add Phone if you have Sync 4a, or Phone > Add Phone if you have sync 4. On your iPhone, tap Settings > Bluetooth, and select your vehicle from the list of devices. Verify that the Sync screen's PIN matches your iPhone's PIN, and tap Yes. On the iPhone, tap Pair > Allow > Use CarPlay. Tap Enable on the Sync display in your vehicle. When you see the Connecting to Apple CarPlay message, you’re done.

How to Set Up Wireless Apple CarPlay in Subaru Vehicles

Subaru supports wired and wireless CarPlay, and you can typically set up a wired connection using the basic wired instructions provided earlier. If you want to set up a wireless connection, follow these instructions:



Start the vehicle. Open Settings on the infotainment screen. Tap Phone. Tap Add Device or Add Phone. This screen will display the name of your vehicle’s Bluetooth hardware, i.e., Subaru BT. Make note of this, then switch to your phone. On your phone, navigate to Settings > Bluetooth, and select your vehicle from the list of devices. Tap Pair. Tap Allow. Check and confirm the PIN displayed on your vehicle’s infotainment system, and allow it to sync or download your phonebook if prompted. On your phone, tap the i next to your vehicle in the Bluetooth settings. Verify that Show Notifications and Sync Contacts are turned on, and switch them on if they aren’t. Your phone is now connected for wireless CarPlay.

How to Set Up Wireless Apple CarPlay in Mazda Vehicles

Some Mazda vehicles support wireless CarPlay in addition to wired CarPlay. To set up wireless CarPlay, pair your phone to the vehicle infotainment system.

Here’s how to set up wireless CarPlay in a compatible Mazda:



Start the vehicle. Select Applications on the infotainment screen. Select Apple CarPlay. Select Add New Device. On your phone, navigate to Settings > Bluetooth, and select your Mazda from the list of devices. Verify the PIN that’s displayed on your phone and infotainment screen, then tap Yes and Pair. Tap Allow and Use CarPlay on your phone. Tap Agree on your infotainment display. The wireless connection will be established, and you can start using CarPlay.

How to Set Up Wireless Apple CarPlay in Mercedes Vehicles

Mercedes vehicles with CarPlay all support wired connections, and some also support wireless connections. To use the wired connection, connect the smartphone to the USB port in the vehicle, then follow the on-screen prompts.

You can also connect wirelessly using these steps if you don’t have a Lightning cable:



Start the vehicle. On the infotainment screen, tap Phone > Connect Device > Connect New Device. Tap your iPhone when it appears. If you don’t see your iPhone, make sure Bluetooth is on and the phone is discoverable. Check the PIN displayed on your phone, and tap Yes > Pair. If prompted, allow access to your contacts. On the infotainment screen, tap Accept and Start Apple CarPlay. Your Mercedes is now set up to use wireless CarPlay with your iPhone.