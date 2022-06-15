What to Know After you connect to Wi-Fi, log in to your Amazon account, or create a new one.

Once complete, create a PIN and set up parental controls. Use the Alexa app to connect your smart devices.

This article explains how to set up an Amazon Fire tablet. The instructions apply to all Fire tablet models.

How Do I Set Up an Amazon Fire Tablet?

You need a Wi-Fi connection to set up your Fire tablet, so make sure you're within range of a network you can access. You also need an Amazon account, but if you don't have one, you can create an account on your device.

The options you see may vary depending on your Fire tablet's generation, but the process is basically the same on all devices.



Before turning on your tablet, make sure it has a full charge. Plug it in and keep an eye on the battery indicator. Once charged, press and hold the Power button to turn on your device.

Choose your language and preferred font size, then tap Continue. Choose your Wi-Fi network and enter the password to connect. Your Fire tablet will automatically download any updates it needs.

Log in to your Amazon account, or tap Start here to create a new one.

If your Amazon account has backed up data from a previous Fire tablet, you can tap Restore to load all of your old apps. Otherwise, tap Do Not Restore to start with the default settings.

Review the features and uncheck any you don't want, then tap Continue.

Watch a brief introductory video, then choose the profiles associated with your Amazon account that will be using the device. If you include a child profile, you'll be prompted to enter a lock screen passcode or PIN.

You can create a child profile on your Fire tablet at any time with the Amazon Kids app. You may get offers for Amazon services like Goodreads, Prime, and Kindle Unlimited. You can always sign up for these services later, so decline to proceed with the setup.

Next, Amazon will recommend content such as movies, apps, and games. Select the items you want to download or tap Not Now to continue. You'll then be walked through setting up the Alexa voice assistant. Tap Agree & Continue, or choose Disable Alexa, then tap Continue. Tap Finish to arrive at your Fire tablet's home screen. Close any pop-ups, then you're ready to begin using your device.

Can You Set Up a Fire Tablet Without an Amazon Account?

You can't use a Fire tablet without an Amazon account. If you don't have one, you can create an Amazon account when you set up your device.

What Should I Do After Setting Up My Fire Tablet?

If you didn't create a password when setting up your device, go to Settings > Security & Privacy > Lock Screen Passcode. If your child is going to use the device, you should also set up parental controls on your Fire tablet. To control your smart home devices, such as the Amazon Echo or Echo Show, use the Alexa app for Fire tablets.

