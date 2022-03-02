What to Know On Android: Activate Google Assistant, tap your account icon, select Music , and tap Spotify in the options list.

, and tap Spotify in the options list. Alternatively, on Android: Settings > Apps > Assistant > See all Assistant Settings > Music > select Spotify.

> > > > > select Spotify. On iPhone: Activate Siri and tell it to play a particular song or artist. Next, select Spotify from the options listed.

This article shows you how to set Spotify as your default music app on Android and the workaround on an iPhone.

Make Spotify Your Default Music Player on Android

Follow the steps below to learn two different ways to change your default music player to Spotify on Android phones.

Using Google Assistant

The easiest method is to use voice commands with Google Assistant.



Bring up Google Assistant by activating it via the widget on your home screen or saying, "Ok, Google." Tap your account icon at the bottom of the screen to open up the settings screen. Select Music. Now, tap Spotify to set it as your default music player.

Using Assistant Settings

If you're having trouble changing your default music player using the method above, try the steps below instead.

Open Settings. Scroll down and tap Apps. Find and select Assistant. Next, tap See all Assistant Settings. Tap Music and select Spotify from the list of music apps.

Your Android phone should automatically play music using Spotify whenever you ask Google Assistant to play a song, artist, or album.

Can You Set Spotify as Default on Android?

You can set Spotify as your default music player on Android. However, the process has changed in more recent versions of the mobile operating system. If you want to play songs automatically, you're going to need to set Spotify as the default music player in Google Assistant, the built-in voice assistant in Android.

Can You Set Spotify as Default on iPhone?

Apple has yet to add an official setting to let you set Spotify as your primary music player. So, technically, you cannot set Spotify as your default music player on your iPhone.

However, there is a workaround you can do to teach Siri how to play songs on Spotify instead of using Apple Music.

Activate Siri by holding down the power button or saying, "Hey, Siri." Once the assistant activates, ask it, "can you play music using other apps?" Siri should give you a list of apps installed on your phone if you're running iOS 14.5 or higher. When offered, select Spotify from the list and then give Siri access to your Spotify if prompted to do so. Alternatively, you can tell Siri to play a song using Spotify to skip this process and play something directly from the streaming service.

Why Isn't Siri Giving Me a List of Apps?

Siri may not bring up the list for you if you've already used Spotify with the voice assistant. That's because changing this setting does not set Spotify as your default music player on iPhone. Instead, it simply teaches Siri you like to listen to music through Spotify.

Apple says this is because Siri learns your habits and remembers what apps you prefer to listen to different types of audio within. Apple also hasn't given you a way to change this option once you've interacted with it the first time.