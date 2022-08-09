Sennheiser’s New Headphones Don’t Have Any Buttons—Here’s Why

Wireless headphones have come a long way, thanks to high-end offerings like Apple's AirPods Max, the Bose SoundLink series, and Sennheiser's Momentum series.

Sennheiser is keeping the trend going, too. The company has just revealed the feature-packed Momentum 4, ultra-premium, wireless over-the-ear headphones packed with interesting tech, including ear cups outfitted with touch pads.

Yeah, you read that right. Momentum 4 wearers can adjust the volume, change songs, and adjust settings using tap and swipe gestures. As a matter of fact, there are no buttons anywhere on these headphones, aside from a combo power/Bluetooth pairing button.

Another notable feature is the impressive battery. Sennheiser promises 60 hours of use per charge, compared to 17 hours for the previous iteration and 20 hours for the AirPods Max. They also allow for quick charging. The company says you’ll unlock six hours of use within just ten minutes of the Momentum 4 being plugged into an outlet.

Other improvements include a built-in equalizer for quick audio adjustments, a 42mm transducer for increased fidelity, and adaptive noise cancellation, which is a step up from standard active noise cancellation tech.

The design also received a full overhaul to increase comfort during use, with increased padding on the headband, angled articulation to ensure they stay on, and padded synthetic leather on each earcup.

The Momentum 4 headphones are available in black or white for $350. Pre-sales are available now, and Sennheiser will ship the headphones on August 23.