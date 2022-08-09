News > Smart & Connected Life Sennheiser’s New Headphones Don’t Have Any Buttons—Here’s Why The Momentum 4 line also boasts 60 hours of battery life By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 9, 2022 12:59PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Wireless headphones have come a long way, thanks to high-end offerings like Apple's AirPods Max, the Bose SoundLink series, and Sennheiser's Momentum series. Sennheiser is keeping the trend going, too. The company has just revealed the feature-packed Momentum 4, ultra-premium, wireless over-the-ear headphones packed with interesting tech, including ear cups outfitted with touch pads. Sennheiser Yeah, you read that right. Momentum 4 wearers can adjust the volume, change songs, and adjust settings using tap and swipe gestures. As a matter of fact, there are no buttons anywhere on these headphones, aside from a combo power/Bluetooth pairing button. Another notable feature is the impressive battery. Sennheiser promises 60 hours of use per charge, compared to 17 hours for the previous iteration and 20 hours for the AirPods Max. They also allow for quick charging. The company says you’ll unlock six hours of use within just ten minutes of the Momentum 4 being plugged into an outlet. Sennheiser Other improvements include a built-in equalizer for quick audio adjustments, a 42mm transducer for increased fidelity, and adaptive noise cancellation, which is a step up from standard active noise cancellation tech. The design also received a full overhaul to increase comfort during use, with increased padding on the headband, angled articulation to ensure they stay on, and padded synthetic leather on each earcup. The Momentum 4 headphones are available in black or white for $350. Pre-sales are available now, and Sennheiser will ship the headphones on August 23. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit