Sennheiser Announces New Sport True Wireless Earbuds for Athletes

No noise cancellation, but they can block unwanted noises all the same

Published on April 21, 2022 12:47PM EDT

Sennheiser has revealed its new SPORT True Wireless earbuds aimed at athletes with some impressive sound control features.

The SPORT True Wireless earbuds come with two equalization (EQ) features in lieu of noise cancellation that Sennheiser claims can even block out bodily sounds like heartbeats and footsteps when in a certain configuration. Other notable features include a nine-hour battery life, IP54 rating, and audio codec support.

Sennheiser

The two main features are Adaptable Acoustic and the EQ settings. The former allows you to select either open or closed ear adapters to control how much ambient noise is allowed in. When closed, you can turn on the Focus EQ settings to completely block out outside noise. If you have open ear adapters, you can adjust the Aware EQ settings to block out bodily noises, like the sound of your own breathing. This ensures runners aren't distracted by these noises and are more aware of their surroundings.

Powering the earbuds are 7mm dynamic drivers that output a full bass sound while keeping it distortion-free. The IP54 rating ensures the earbuds are dust and water-resistant so you can run while it's raining. And the pair sports touch controls so you can customize the sound to your liking without having to bring out your phone.

Sennheiser

Speaking of other devices, the SPORT True Wireless has support for Bluetooth 5.2 and various audio codecs like SBC so you can connect to smart TVs or other fitness gadgets. The earbuds are currently available for pre-order at $129.95 and launch May 3.