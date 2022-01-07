Email, Messaging, & Video Calls > Video Calls How to Send a FaceTime Link to Any Device Invite non-iPhone users to your video chat By Jerri Ledford Jerri Ledford Writer, Editor, Fact Checker Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on January 7, 2022 Tweet Share Email Video Calls Facetime Skype What to Know In the FaceTime app, tap Create Link near the top of the screen, then choose how you want to send the link.Non-iOS users can join a FaceTime call from their web browser, they don't need to have FaceTime to participate in the call.You do not need to be in an active FaceTime call to create and share a link. This article provides instructions for how to get a FaceTime link in iOS 15 or later that you can send to any device (even Android) before you start a call. How Do I Get My FaceTime Link? Open the FaceTime app, and you should see a Create Link button near the top, on the left side of the screen. If you tap that button, a link is generated and the Share option is activated. Tap the method you want to use to share, add any message you want, and then tap Send. When you're creating the FaceTime link, you'll notice a green link beneath FaceTime Link that says Add Name > if you tap this link, you can give the call you're creating a specific name. For example, if you want to have a quick meeting with someone you can use the topic of the meeting as the name for the FaceTime call. Then, your recipient can quickly determine what the call is about. Can You Send a FaceTime Link? Yes, you can send a FaceTime link to anyone with either an iPhone or an Android phone. The instructions above are the easiest way to send a FaceTime link, even to other iPhone users if you aren't ready to immediately start a FaceTime call with them. Once the recipient receives the link, all they have to do is click through the link, add a name, and tap Continue to be added to the call. How Do You Invite Someone to FaceTime? In addition to being able to add non-iPhone users to a FaceTime call, you can also add them to group calls with other iPhone (and Android users). To do that follow these instructions: Open the FaceTime app and tap New FaceTime. Choose the first person from your Suggested contacts list. Alternatively, you can begin typing a name in the To: field and a list of suggested contacts will appear. If the person you want to FaceTime is in your contacts, their name will appear in the list and you can select it. Tap the + to add additional people. Your Contact list will open. Select the contact you want to add. When you select a contact who is not using an iOS device, you'll be prompted to send a message with the FaceTime link. You can continue adding participants, then when you're ready, tap Invite with Messages. Your Messages app opens, and a new message is automatically prompted with the recipients you want to FaceTime with populated as well as a link to the FaceTime and a message which reads Join my FaceTime. You can add additional text if you like, or just tap Send to send the message to your participants and start the call. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit