How to Send a FaceTime Link to Any Device

What to Know In the FaceTime app, tap Create Link near the top of the screen, then choose how you want to send the link.

near the top of the screen, then choose how you want to send the link. Non-iOS users can join a FaceTime call from their web browser, they don't need to have FaceTime to participate in the call.

You do not need to be in an active FaceTime call to create and share a link.

This article provides instructions for how to get a FaceTime link in iOS 15 or later that you can send to any device (even Android) before you start a call.

How Do I Get My FaceTime Link?

Open the FaceTime app, and you should see a Create Link button near the top, on the left side of the screen. If you tap that button, a link is generated and the Share option is activated. Tap the method you want to use to share, add any message you want, and then tap Send.

When you're creating the FaceTime link, you'll notice a green link beneath FaceTime Link that says Add Name > if you tap this link, you can give the call you're creating a specific name. For example, if you want to have a quick meeting with someone you can use the topic of the meeting as the name for the FaceTime call. Then, your recipient can quickly determine what the call is about.

Can You Send a FaceTime Link?

Yes, you can send a FaceTime link to anyone with either an iPhone or an Android phone. The instructions above are the easiest way to send a FaceTime link, even to other iPhone users if you aren't ready to immediately start a FaceTime call with them. Once the recipient receives the link, all they have to do is click through the link, add a name, and tap Continue to be added to the call.

How Do You Invite Someone to FaceTime?

In addition to being able to add non-iPhone users to a FaceTime call, you can also add them to group calls with other iPhone (and Android users). To do that follow these instructions: